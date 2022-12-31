Lincoln Christian outlasts Bixby in overtime to win Tournament of Champions girls title

By Ty Loftis | Photos by Christian Potts

TULSA - Friday night’s Tournament of Champions championship match between Lincoln Christian and Bixby lived up to the billing, as Lincoln Christian walked away with a 47-44 overtime win.

“Our group battled all night long and we were able to come away with the win,” Lincoln Christian coach Melody Stewart said. “Bixby is one of the best teams we will see all year, and to beat them for a Tournament of Champions title, it’s great.”

The two teams went to overtime with the game tied at 42. The Lady Spartans won the tip and drained nearly two minutes of clock before opting for a shot, which they missed.

Lincoln Christian got the rebound and remained patient, as Ellie Brueggemann launched a 3-pointer with 1:04 left in overtime to take a 47-44 lead.

Stewart discussed the patience her team showed not only during that three-minute span, but also throughout the entire game.

“It is always important to take good shots, but a team like Bixby will take advantage of every mistake you make,” Stewart said. “We wanted to grind out possessions and make sure we were taking good shots.”

With 1:04 remaining, Bixby had an opportunity to answer, but a 3-pointer was missed and after the Lady Bulldogs secured the rebound, the Lady Spartans had to begin fouling.

Bixby still had fouls to give, and as a result, the Lady Bulldogs didn’t shoot a free throw until there were six seconds left.

Freshman Maddi Stewart made both for the Lady Bulldogs to go up five.

Bixby's Alyssa Nielsen made a layup to close the gap to three, and following a miss on the front end of a one-and-one, Bixby’s half court heave attempt fell short.

Maddi Stewart not only made the two clutch free throws late, but also finished with 20 total points. The freshman commented afterward what it meant to get such a big win.

“We knew we were going to have to come out and play our best ball (Friday),” Maddi Stewart said. “We certainly showed up and did what we needed to do to get the job done (Friday)."

Bixby got out to a quick 5-0 lead, but it was the Lady Bulldogs who went on an 18-5 run to end the first quarter. The Lady Spartans came right back in the second quarter, as they held the Lady Bulldogs without a field goal in the second stanza.

At halftime, Bixby held a 24-21 lead, and they extended that lead to nine midway through the third quarter before Audrey Hopkins made a 3-pointer for Lincoln Christian. That basket was the first points of the half for the Lady Bulldogs.

“We just kept grinding all night long,” Melody Stewart said. “I am so proud of the effort my girls showed (Friday)."

Back-to-back baskets from Maddi Stewart trimmed the Bixby lead to two heading into the fourth quarter, and a Payton Rea basket gave Lincoln Christian a 38-36 lead with six minutes left in the fourth quarter.

In a back-and-forth affair, Gracy Wernli's 3-pointer put Bixby back in front by four with 3:39 to go, but Stewart came up clutch once again by making back-to-back shots to tie the game at 42 with just over two minutes remaining.

The Lady Bulldogs had a chance to win it in regulation, but a 3-point attempt fell short and the put-back attempt at the buzzer was no good.

To go with Stewart’s 20 points, Brueggemann had 11. For Bixby, Nielsen, Gracy Wernli and Kate Wernli were all in double figures.