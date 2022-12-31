ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, NC

Bertie Middle School students honored for academic excellence

Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 4 days ago

WINDSOR - Bertie Middle School Principal Ashley Bradley recently announced the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the school’s most recent grading period. Those honored include:

Grade 6

Principal’s List

Cahleque McCoy and Lijean Runner.

Honor Roll

Camal Battle, Caleb Corey, Hunter Dunlow, Shanasia Epps, Jashauna Freeman, Layden Gamble, Jai’Kel Outlaw, Durean Parker, Tionna Rascoe, Kioja Robinson, Jah’Kari Thomas and Ashlynn Valentine.

Grade 7

Honor Roll

De’Mareyon Anthony, Amani Askew, Jordayne Cowan, Serenity Mizelle, Jociah Morris, Randy Paredes Sanchez, Emanuel Pringle, Austin Rimel, Darren Ruffin and Deondre Speight.

Grade 8

Principal’s List

Janiya Downing, Jorge Guerrero Gulierrez, Lindsey White and Jemari Williams.

Honor Roll

Kinajah Alexander, Treniyah Alston, Kemiyah Bond, Kameron Chamblee, Tamiya Cherry, Ty’Rec Clark, Carmello Gilliam, Ariane Harrell, Jayden Harris, Kenneth Holley, Ja’mari Jackson, Malaysia Miller, Isaiah Mitchell, Jeremiah Navarro, Isaiah Robinson, Laila Smallwood, Maliah Smith, A’Zieyah Speight, Tory Square, Jada Swain, Nevaeh Thompson, Taylore White, Nicholas Wiggins, Montavias Wilkins and Taraji Williams.

