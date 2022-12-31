ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zacks.com

Perion Network (PERI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

PERI - Free Report) closed at $25.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.79% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%. Coming into today, shares of the digital...
Zacks.com

Twilio (TWLO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

TWLO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $48.96, moving +1.77% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com

Hyatt Hotels (H) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

H - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $88.80, moving -1.82% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com

Qualys (QLYS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

QLYS - Free Report) closed at $111.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.64% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of security-analysis...
Zacks.com

Cummins (CMI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CMI - Free Report) closed at $237.19, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Heading into today, shares of the engine maker had lost 5.88% over the past...
Zacks.com

Danaher (DHR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

DHR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $262.27, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

NOC - Free Report) closed at $540.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.97% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com

Crown Castle (CCI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CCI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $138.31, moving +1.97% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com

Air Products (APD) Up 24% in 3 Months: What's Driving the Rally?

APD - Free Report) shares have shot up 24.3% over the past three months. The company has also outperformed its industry’s rise of 10.1% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s roughly 7.4% rise over the same period. Let’s take a look into...
Zacks.com

Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

LLY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $364.99, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com

Roku (ROKU) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

ROKU - Free Report) closed at $40.56, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the video streaming...
Zacks.com

Phillips 66 (PSX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

PSX - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this oil refiner have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the...
Zacks.com

Is It Wise to Retain Ventas (VTR) Stock in Your Portfolio?

VTR - Free Report) senior housing operations portfolio (SHOP), which refers to its senior housing communities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, is well-positioned for growth due to rising healthcare spending by senior citizens and an aging population. Senior citizens constitute a major customer base of healthcare...
Zacks.com

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

SHOP - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this cloud-based commerce company have returned -14.9%, compared...
Zacks.com

Stock Market News for Jan 3, 2023

Wall Street closed slightly lower on Friday, the last trading day of the year. Investor mood was grim as they looked at the coming months skeptically, with no signals about policy loosening coming from the Fed yet. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?
Zacks.com

Will Ortho Clinical (OCDX) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this provider of in vitro...
Zacks.com

Saratoga Investment (SAR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

SAR - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended November 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com

Eagle Materials (EXP) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Zacks.com

Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.

