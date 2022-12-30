Read full article on original website
Tragedy for the Smith-Campbell Family
A Waterloo resident and the grandfather of Iowa Hawkeye standout linebacker, Jack Campbell was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Nashville on Friday night, according to KWWL. 76 year old William Smith was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center after being hit but died there on the eve of Iowa’s bowl game against Kentucky, Campbell’s last game for the Hawkeyes. Campbell’s parents held off on telling him the tragic news so that he could enjoy his last game of his collegiate career.
1st Boro Baby Born 12:12AM
(Murfreesboro and Nashville) Shortly after the clock struck midnight, Middle Tennessee's newest (and cutest) residents greeted the world. The Tennessee Titans joined Ascension Saint Thomas in celebrating the first babies of 2023 by presenting each family with a custom gift basket filled with onesies, pacifiers, burp cloths and more!. Baby...
Ruby Tittle Walls
Mrs. Ruby Tittle Walls, age 87, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022. She was born to her parents, Arthur Tittle and Julie Jennings Tittle on December 14, 1935 in Wilson County. Survivors include her husband of 56 years Selmar Walls of Murfreesboro children, Faye (Randy) Sulls of Murfreesboro, Brenda (Bob)...
Missing Shelbyville Woman in Middle Tennessee
(BEDFORD COUNTY, TN) Shelbyville Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Celia Caitlin Nunn. Ms. Nunn has been missing since Christmas Eve, December 24th, 2022. She was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie that read “Fire Fighter’s Daughter” on the back, blue jeans with the back pockets bedazzled in sequins, and black steel-toed shoes. Ms. Nunn has short hair that styled in a pixie cut, green eyes and pale white skin. Authorities say she needs glasses and cannot see well without them.
Grandfather of Iowa football player dead after being hit by hotel van in Nashville
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a Friday night crash in the West End area that led to the death of a pedestrian from Iowa.
Remembering 7 remarkable Tennesseans who died in 2022
Nashville, being Music City and all, mourns its share of celebrities each year. In 2022 alone, we lost Loretta Lynn, Naomi Judd and Jerry Lee Lewis, among others. And there are the political figures, such as Honey Alexander, who have left their mark. But not every person who makes Nashville...
Gallatin police searching for missing diabetic man
Gallatin police is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man who was last seen leaving his residence before the new year.
Teenager Dies In Guthrie Shooting
A teenager died in a Nashville hospital after he was shot on Locust Street in Guthrie Saturday morning. Guthrie Police say two people were in the room when the teenager was shot in the head. The shooting is believed to have been accidental but remains under investigation. The teenager was...
One brought to hospital after stabbing reported in Nashville
Nashville authorities were called out to the scene of a stabbing Sunday evening that sent one person to the hospital.
“Lost my home, my mama, my everything’: Fire fatalities claim the lives of atleast 9 people in TN this month
On Thursday, the Nashville Fire Department responded to a fatal fire in a Hermitage neighborhood. As the sound of first responders working filled the air, it was the tears that steadily flowed that stood out the most. “Lost my home, my mama, my everything’: Fire fatalities …. On Thursday,...
TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure on I-65 in Nashville
Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24 merger. TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure …. Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24...
Middle TN’s third deadly fire within 24 hours reported in Williamson County
First responders said they found one person dead while battling a blaze at a Williamson County home Thursday, less than 24 hours after two other fatal fires in Middle Tennessee. Middle TN’s third deadly fire within 24 hours reported …. First responders said they found one person dead while...
Skeletal remains found in Putnam County believed to be missing man, sheriff says
More than three months after a missing Baxter man last spoke to his family, Putnam County authorities believe they discovered his remains. Skeletal remains found in Putnam County believed …. More than three months after a missing Baxter man last spoke to his family, Putnam County authorities believe they discovered...
Hermitage family remembers grandmother killed in house fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A fast-moving house fire ended in tragedy for a Hermitage family. They lost a beloved family member they tried to save Thursday. Mary Lou Bissinger, 78, died in the fire on Cortez Court while visiting her family for the holidays. Her grandchildren, firefighters say, tried pulling her to safety, but the fire and smoke had already overtaken the house.
Peter Frampton announces free Nashville concert next month
In 2019 Peter Frampton announced he was retiring from touring due to a progressive muscle disorder, but apparently that doesn’t mean he’s ready to give up playing live altogether. In fact, he’s already lined up a new show for next month. The guitar great just announced he’s...
Water issues reported across Tennessee
Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. 1 killed, 1 injured in crash...
TN man scammed out of $20,000
Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after crash
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mt. Juliet teenager has died more than three weeks after she was involved in a crash in Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed 16-year-old Ambria McGregor died Thursday. McGregor and a 15-year-old were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kershaw Drive on...
Franklin Police operation nets 65 arrests
The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. Idaho authorities provide update after suspect...
