A Waterloo resident and the grandfather of Iowa Hawkeye standout linebacker, Jack Campbell was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Nashville on Friday night, according to KWWL. 76 year old William Smith was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center after being hit but died there on the eve of Iowa’s bowl game against Kentucky, Campbell’s last game for the Hawkeyes. Campbell’s parents held off on telling him the tragic news so that he could enjoy his last game of his collegiate career.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO