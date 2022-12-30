ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, TN

kwayradio.com

Tragedy for the Smith-Campbell Family

A Waterloo resident and the grandfather of Iowa Hawkeye standout linebacker, Jack Campbell was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Nashville on Friday night, according to KWWL. 76 year old William Smith was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center after being hit but died there on the eve of Iowa’s bowl game against Kentucky, Campbell’s last game for the Hawkeyes. Campbell’s parents held off on telling him the tragic news so that he could enjoy his last game of his collegiate career.
WATERLOO, IA
wgnsradio.com

1st Boro Baby Born 12:12AM

(Murfreesboro and Nashville) Shortly after the clock struck midnight, Middle Tennessee's newest (and cutest) residents greeted the world. The Tennessee Titans joined Ascension Saint Thomas in celebrating the first babies of 2023 by presenting each family with a custom gift basket filled with onesies, pacifiers, burp cloths and more!. Baby...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wbry.com

Ruby Tittle Walls

Mrs. Ruby Tittle Walls, age 87, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022. She was born to her parents, Arthur Tittle and Julie Jennings Tittle on December 14, 1935 in Wilson County. Survivors include her husband of 56 years Selmar Walls of Murfreesboro children, Faye (Randy) Sulls of Murfreesboro, Brenda (Bob)...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Missing Shelbyville Woman in Middle Tennessee

(BEDFORD COUNTY, TN) Shelbyville Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Celia Caitlin Nunn. Ms. Nunn has been missing since Christmas Eve, December 24th, 2022. She was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie that read “Fire Fighter’s Daughter” on the back, blue jeans with the back pockets bedazzled in sequins, and black steel-toed shoes. Ms. Nunn has short hair that styled in a pixie cut, green eyes and pale white skin. Authorities say she needs glasses and cannot see well without them.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Remembering 7 remarkable Tennesseans who died in 2022

Nashville, being Music City and all, mourns its share of celebrities each year. In 2022 alone, we lost Loretta Lynn, Naomi Judd and Jerry Lee Lewis, among others. And there are the political figures, such as Honey Alexander, who have left their mark. But not every person who makes Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Teenager Dies In Guthrie Shooting

A teenager died in a Nashville hospital after he was shot on Locust Street in Guthrie Saturday morning. Guthrie Police say two people were in the room when the teenager was shot in the head. The shooting is believed to have been accidental but remains under investigation. The teenager was...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure on I-65 in Nashville

Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24 merger. TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure …. Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Hermitage family remembers grandmother killed in house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A fast-moving house fire ended in tragedy for a Hermitage family. They lost a beloved family member they tried to save Thursday. Mary Lou Bissinger, 78, died in the fire on Cortez Court while visiting her family for the holidays. Her grandchildren, firefighters say, tried pulling her to safety, but the fire and smoke had already overtaken the house.
NASHVILLE, TN
jambroadcasting.com

Peter Frampton announces free Nashville concert next month

In 2019 Peter Frampton announced he was retiring from touring due to a progressive muscle disorder, but apparently that doesn’t mean he’s ready to give up playing live altogether. In fact, he’s already lined up a new show for next month. The guitar great just announced he’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Water issues reported across Tennessee

Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. 1 killed, 1 injured in crash...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

TN man scammed out of $20,000

Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after crash

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mt. Juliet teenager has died more than three weeks after she was involved in a crash in Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed 16-year-old Ambria McGregor died Thursday. McGregor and a 15-year-old were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kershaw Drive on...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WKRN

Franklin Police operation nets 65 arrests

The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. The operation was called "Not In Our Mall" and took place in the weeks prior to Christmas Day, according to Franklin Police. Idaho authorities provide update after suspect...
FRANKLIN, TN

