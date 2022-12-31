ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Verne, CA

Classic at Damien: Liberty beats Harvard-Westlake 59-56 to win Platinum Division championship

By Connor Morrissette
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

The Patriots led wire to wire in the title game

LA VERNE, Calif. — Liberty (Henderson, Nev.) entered the Classic at Damien with a sub .500 record. The Patriots leave as Platinum Division champions.

"[I told our guys] this could turn around our season if we come out and we play well," head coach Kevin Soares said.

Liberty led wire to wire against Power 25 No. 11 Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.) in the Platinum Division championship game. The Patriots hung on to win the title 59-56.

"You come to tournaments, you come to win," Soares said.

Harvard-Westlake sophomore Nikolas Khamenia missed a heavily contested 3-pointer just before time expired to seal the Liberty victory.

Junior point guard Dedan Thomas scored the Patriots' final four points. With under a minute to play, he remarkably zigged and zagged through a much bigger Harvard-Westlake defense to score a layup and then he hit two clutch free throws to make the score 59-56. Thomas ended the game with 23 points. Liberty sharpshooter Angelo Kambala, a senior, also scored 23 points.

"Those two are the engines to this whole thing," Soares said. "They make everything go. They're our leaders on the court and when you have two guards, you're always going to be in the game."

Junior point guard Trent Perry paced Harvard-Westlake with 19 points. Robert Hinton added 16 points and Brady Dunlap scored 11 points for the Wolverines, who fell to 16-1 with the defeat.

Liberty improved to 7-5 with the win. Following last season's state title, the Patriots graduated a few important pieces, but this year's group grew up at the Classic, according to Soares.

"They're starting to figure it out," he said. They're starting to come around. The sky is the limit for those guys."

In addition to a star studded Harvard-Westlake team, Liberty also took down Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) and Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.), two other Golden State programs with multiple Division 1 prospects, to reach the championship.

"This win makes the ride home sweet," Soares said.

