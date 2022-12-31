KSP arrests operators of Ohio County boarding school on child abuse charges

The Kentucky State Police has arrested the operators of an Ohio County boarding school on allegations of child abuse.

KSP troopers charged Kelly R. Vanderkooi, 52, the founder of Pilgrim’s Rest Ministry of Reconciliation in Dundee, with first-degree criminal abuse (child under age 12), which is a class B felony. He was also charged with fourth-degree assault (child abuse), a misdemeanor, according to the Ohio County Detention Center website.