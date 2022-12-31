ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man indicted in crash that sent 4 people to hospital

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
 4 days ago

An Owensboro man has been indicted with assault and driving under the influence in connection with an vehicle collision that sent four people to the hospital.

The Daviess Grand Jury indicted Juan C. Velazquez, 29, of the 1900 block of Keenland Parkway with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and driving under the influence for a crash that occurred at the intersection of Kentucky 2830 and Wrights Landing Road.

