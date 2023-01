Jennifer Keller, CEO and founder of Red Bird Press, is hosting the second annual Project YOU Conference on Jan. 7 at White Chateau. Keller said the goal of the conference is to build relationships and create clarity on who women want to become. Photo submitted

Jennifer Keller is hoping to continue empowering and inspiring women with the second annual Project YOU Conference on Jan. 7 at White Chateau.

Keller is CEO and founder of Red Bird Press, which was created to “impact the movement of helping women design their best life,” according to the organization’s website.