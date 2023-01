No ticket won the grand prize in last night's Mega Millions drawing, and so the jackpot continues to rise: now worth an estimated $940 million with a cash value of $483.5 million. The winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing were 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44. The Mega Ball was 18 and the Megaplier was 4X. ...

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO