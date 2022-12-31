ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NC

Davenport Place was a real farmhouse

By Vernon Fueston For the Chowan Herald
Chowan Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MW0Nv_0jzNkRYB00

Sometimes, a history book is not enough. Across the gulf of two centuries, an object, an original document or a building can often convey what life was really like in ways that words can’t.

A visit to the Davenport Homestead, located near Creswell in Washington County, challenges the faulty perceptions many people have about daily life for an 18th century planter.

One of the area’s few surviving farm houses that date back to the late 1700s, the Davenport house is a far cry from the splendor of more famous plantation homes like Hope Plantation in Bertie County or the nearby Somerset Manor House, also located near Creswell.

“We have all these fine houses in other parts of North Carolina… but most of those are (also known technically as) ‘fine’ homes. This is a yeoman farmer’s house,” said Chris Barber, a prominent local historian.

Barber said the Davenport farm was considered prosperous and its owner prominent.

“Daniel Davenport became Washington County’s first (state) senator,” she said.

Davenport was well-regarded, well-liked and, perhaps, even well-to-do by Washington County standards, Barber said. But he was not what most people think of as a “plantation owner.” He was a working farmer who lived a frugal lifestyle under austere, even primitive conditions on the edge of North Carolina’s frontier.

The author of The Tie That Binds: Rehoboth Methodist Church, 300 Years of Worship Along the South Shore of the Albemarle Sound, Barber’s writings on local history have appeared in area magazines and newspapers, including Eastern Living. She said the Davenport Homestead teaches its visitors that luxurious plantation living was the exception, not the norm in North Carolina. Most settlers and farmers lived simple lives working to raise a crop with their own hands.

Census records indicate that Daniel Davenport lived with his wife, Sarah, five daughters and eight enslaved persons. He owned 1,200 acres of land, most of it probably forested. He would have worked alongside his slaves clearing and cultivating an ever-growing farm.

He also came from a prominent family. The Davenports worked farms in the area for three generations and a Davenport School educated Washington County’s children for a generous three months out of every year. He was elected to serve in Raleigh as the county’s first senator in 1800 under the new United States Constitution.

Washington County, located on the south shore of the Albemarle Sound, was settled later than surrounding communities like Chowan and Pasquotank counties. Its farmland was low-lying and swampy compared to land on the south shore of the Albemarle Sound. Settlers in Washington County worked smaller farms with fewer numbers of enslaved people on each farm, and the land alongside both their enslaved and hired help.

Built about 1790, the Davenport Homestead is one of the few surviving examples of a yeoman farmer’s cabin that has survived from North Carolina’s federal period. The Davenport house represents the years between the end of the Revolutionary War and the founding of the new American republic.

Daniel Davenport’s home is smaller than many typical 21st century one bedroom apartments, not much bigger than 20 by 20 feet, and is made from local timbers. The home consists of one great room with a fireplace for both warmth and cooking. A lean-to structure behind the great room provides extra storage space and access to an attic.

A narrow “traveler’s room” on the front of the house allows guests a place to sleep without giving them direct access to the home’s interior.

Davenport died in 1808 at the age of 48, leaving the homestead and farmland to his five daughters. The sisters divided the land between them and family members occupied the homestead continuously until 1972.

The building’s isolated location meant the home did not have running water, sewage service or electricity well into the 20th century. A member of the family occupied the farmhouse continuously for the next two centuries.

Harriet and Jerd Davenport, the home’s last occupants, passed away in 1973 after living in the cabin under much the same conditions that Daniel and his family did.

The homestead and 1.2 acres of land was deeded to the Washington County Historical Society by Charlie Davenport in 1975 for preservation and renovation. Today it has been restored as an example of how most farmers lived during the nation’s earliest years.

The site is maintained by the Washington County Historical Society and is available to visitors who are welcome to examine the structure’s exterior. Guided tours are available by appointment.

WANT TO VISIT?

The Davenport Homestead is located 17 miles from Plymouth on U.S. 64. Take Exit 554 to N.C. 94. The Davenport house is located a little more than two miles from the exit on Back Road near Creswell. Visitors are invited to walk the grounds and inspect the house and outbuilding. Guided tours and access to the interior can be arranged in advance by calling the Washington County Historical Society at (252) 753-1377.

Comments / 0

Related
coastalreview.org

Elizabeth City museum to look at rural NC, US

The Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City will host the traveling exhibit “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” Jan. 24 through March 8. “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a Museum on Main Street exhibition, offers small towns a chance to look at their own paths to highlight the changes that affected their fortunes over the past century..
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Ahoskie awards Building Reuse Grant for Main Street restaurant

AHOSKIE – A local entrepreneur will receive a Rural Building Reuse Program grant from the Town of Ahoskie to aid in his plans to open and operate a restaurant on Main Street. The Ahoskie Town Council approved a $12,200 grant for Leroy Douglas at their Dec. 13 meeting. The...
AHOSKIE, NC
newbernnow.com

Craven County Undergoes Property Reappraisal Process

Craven County Tax Administrator Leslie Young and staff held educational town hall sessions about the revaluation process at eight locations from Oct. 17 to Nov. 14, 2022. The county also produced a video of the tax administrator describing the revaluation process that can be found on youtube.com/@cravencountync9989. Young described, “A...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Food program offers $500 for older adults

EASTERN NC — People over the age of 60 may find a bit of relief in the new year through a region-wide food assistance program. The Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) is now providing $500 reimbursements for food items. According to the agency's website, seniors aged...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man charged with rash of vehicle B&Es in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say they have solved a rash of vehicle break-ins. Edgecombe County deputies on Friday charged Rodney Leonard with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, and three counts of larceny from a motor vehicle.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer

NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Martin discovered that he has Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that is similar to lymphoma and bone cancer. He has seen an outpouring of community support and he and his family are hoping for the best. Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer. NC...
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

YEAR IN REVIEW: City to pay Pritchard $185,000 in settlement

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was originally published in September. It was one of our most read stories of the year. The City of Washington paid out $185,000 to Teresa Pritchard who was the mother of Cedric D. Pritchard – a 27-year-old man fatally shot by Washington senior patrol officer Aaron M. Mobley in October of 2018 during an attempted traffic stop.
WASHINGTON, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina sheriff’s office investigating after three dogs found dead, apparently starved and dumped

A North Carolina sheriff’s office is seeking information about three dead dogs that appear to have been starved. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office reported that on January 1, 2023 at around 2:30 p.m., the ECSO Animal Services Unit received a call regarding deceased dogs on Baker St. Ext., just outside Tarboro town limit. According to ECSO, three dogs were located; it appeared they had been starved to death and dumped. No identification or microchips were located on the animals.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Multi-agency checkpoint results in arrests, several citations

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, a multi-agency checking station was set up on U.S. 64 on the Tyrrell County side of the Alligator River Bridge. Participating in the checking point were officers from the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Manteo Police Department and North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission.
MANTEO, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Juvenile shot in Ahoskie

AHOSKIE – An altercation at Ahoskie Commons Shopping Center on Dec. 30 led to one juvenile being shot. Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said the juvenile was not seriously injured. “That individual was treated and released from the local hospital,” Asbell stated. He said APD officers were dispatched...
AHOSKIE, NC
WITN

New Bern man arrested after fatal hit-and-run

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man was arrested this morning after leaving the scene of a deadly car crash. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says Andrew Frazier, 27, ran a stop sign at Ramsey Road and Kellum Loop Road and hit and killed another driver on impact.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Deadly crash being investigated by Greenville police

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police say they are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Thursday afternoon. Police responded just after 1 p.m. to the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and Providence Place for a report of a vehicle crash with injuries. Officials said one of the drivers passed away due to her […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville police arrest teen in New Year’s Day homicide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police arrested and charged a teen in the murder of a man on New Year’s Day. Savion Isaiah Moore, 18, of Greenville, was charged with Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury and Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property in connection with the case. He was placed in the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
488
Followers
1K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy