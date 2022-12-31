Davenport Place was a real farmhouse

Sometimes, a history book is not enough. Across the gulf of two centuries, an object, an original document or a building can often convey what life was really like in ways that words can’t.

A visit to the Davenport Homestead, located near Creswell in Washington County, challenges the faulty perceptions many people have about daily life for an 18th century planter.

One of the area’s few surviving farm houses that date back to the late 1700s, the Davenport house is a far cry from the splendor of more famous plantation homes like Hope Plantation in Bertie County or the nearby Somerset Manor House, also located near Creswell.

“We have all these fine houses in other parts of North Carolina… but most of those are (also known technically as) ‘fine’ homes. This is a yeoman farmer’s house,” said Chris Barber, a prominent local historian.

Barber said the Davenport farm was considered prosperous and its owner prominent.

“Daniel Davenport became Washington County’s first (state) senator,” she said.

Davenport was well-regarded, well-liked and, perhaps, even well-to-do by Washington County standards, Barber said. But he was not what most people think of as a “plantation owner.” He was a working farmer who lived a frugal lifestyle under austere, even primitive conditions on the edge of North Carolina’s frontier.

The author of The Tie That Binds: Rehoboth Methodist Church, 300 Years of Worship Along the South Shore of the Albemarle Sound, Barber’s writings on local history have appeared in area magazines and newspapers, including Eastern Living. She said the Davenport Homestead teaches its visitors that luxurious plantation living was the exception, not the norm in North Carolina. Most settlers and farmers lived simple lives working to raise a crop with their own hands.

Census records indicate that Daniel Davenport lived with his wife, Sarah, five daughters and eight enslaved persons. He owned 1,200 acres of land, most of it probably forested. He would have worked alongside his slaves clearing and cultivating an ever-growing farm.

He also came from a prominent family. The Davenports worked farms in the area for three generations and a Davenport School educated Washington County’s children for a generous three months out of every year. He was elected to serve in Raleigh as the county’s first senator in 1800 under the new United States Constitution.

Washington County, located on the south shore of the Albemarle Sound, was settled later than surrounding communities like Chowan and Pasquotank counties. Its farmland was low-lying and swampy compared to land on the south shore of the Albemarle Sound. Settlers in Washington County worked smaller farms with fewer numbers of enslaved people on each farm, and the land alongside both their enslaved and hired help.

Built about 1790, the Davenport Homestead is one of the few surviving examples of a yeoman farmer’s cabin that has survived from North Carolina’s federal period. The Davenport house represents the years between the end of the Revolutionary War and the founding of the new American republic.

Daniel Davenport’s home is smaller than many typical 21st century one bedroom apartments, not much bigger than 20 by 20 feet, and is made from local timbers. The home consists of one great room with a fireplace for both warmth and cooking. A lean-to structure behind the great room provides extra storage space and access to an attic.

A narrow “traveler’s room” on the front of the house allows guests a place to sleep without giving them direct access to the home’s interior.

Davenport died in 1808 at the age of 48, leaving the homestead and farmland to his five daughters. The sisters divided the land between them and family members occupied the homestead continuously until 1972.

The building’s isolated location meant the home did not have running water, sewage service or electricity well into the 20th century. A member of the family occupied the farmhouse continuously for the next two centuries.

Harriet and Jerd Davenport, the home’s last occupants, passed away in 1973 after living in the cabin under much the same conditions that Daniel and his family did.

The homestead and 1.2 acres of land was deeded to the Washington County Historical Society by Charlie Davenport in 1975 for preservation and renovation. Today it has been restored as an example of how most farmers lived during the nation’s earliest years.

The site is maintained by the Washington County Historical Society and is available to visitors who are welcome to examine the structure’s exterior. Guided tours are available by appointment.

WANT TO VISIT?

The Davenport Homestead is located 17 miles from Plymouth on U.S. 64. Take Exit 554 to N.C. 94. The Davenport house is located a little more than two miles from the exit on Back Road near Creswell. Visitors are invited to walk the grounds and inspect the house and outbuilding. Guided tours and access to the interior can be arranged in advance by calling the Washington County Historical Society at (252) 753-1377.