Christmas donation made to school in Crossnore

The promotion of education is one of the three founding objectives of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR). The other two NSDAR objectives are historic preservation and patriotism.

The NSDAR currently supports five schools — one DAR school and four DAR-approved schools; all of these schools were begun in rural and disadvantaged areas where public education was not accessible.

The mission of these schools is to provide traditional values and educational skills to the students in order to help them reach their full potential in life.

While each school has a different focus, they serve a variety of special needs programs, including adult literacy, attention deficit disorder, dyslexia and children in family crisis.

One of these schools is Crossnore School, located in Avery County. The Crossnore School was founded by Dr. Mary Martin Sloop and her husband, Dr. Eustace Sloop, in 1913. The Sloops first came to the mountains of Western North Carolina on their honeymoon where they fell in love with the region, its scenery and its people.

The couple felt called to bring healthcare to the area where modern medicine was unavailable. The Sloops would often ride on horseback to visit their patients who lived in remote areas.

They soon became aware that the children lacked not only good medical care, but also basic education as there were no schools in the area.

In addition, many children were living in extreme poverty and exposed to the drug manufacture and use of that day, namely moonshine. In time, Dr. Sloop realized that many children lived too far away from the school to come and return home all in the same day. So, she built a few dormitories, and Crossnore School became a boarding school where children received an education and a respite from the poverty of the region.

Today Crossnore School serves children from all over North Carolina who are in foster care. The children live in campus cottages with live-in cottage parents. Cottage parents serve in a seven day on/seven day off rotation.

This relationship model allows the children to learn to build healthy relationships, while receiving the support they need to make progress towards reaching their goals.

The mission of Crossnore School is to grow healthy futures for children and families by providing a Christian sanctuary of hope and healing. Crossnore Communities for Children is a recognized leader in helping children who have experienced abuse or other trauma reclaim, rebuild and reimagine the essential belief in a safe, dependable home.

The Edenton Tea Party Chapter NSDAR has been traditionally contributing to Crossnore School for many, many years, usually by collecting money and gifts at either the October or November chapter meeting and arranging for delivery to Crossnore in time for Christmas.

This year, like last year, however, the chapter elected to save package postage fees and instead, send a monetary donation. The DAR Schools chapter chair Bonnie Henn and chapter regent, Sandy Sperry, sent out an email blast in November inviting all chapter members to contribute.

According to Elizabeth O’Hagan, Community Outreach Coordinator at Crossnore, these monetary donations will be used to sponsor Christmas stockings with books, socks, games, toys and candy for children living in the campus cottages.

The response to this request was absolutely overwhelming with almost $1,100 in monetary gifts that will be sent to Crossnore for their use to provide “Christmas at Crossnore” stockings and gifts from the Edenton Tea Party Chapter Daughters.

About NSDAR

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.

Since its founding, DAR has admitted more than 1,000,000 members. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, NSDAR currently boasts over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally.

Any woman 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion or ethnic background — who can prove biological descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.

Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Membership Chairman Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592 for additional information. Prospective members may also go to the chapter website at http://www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/ or the Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/