King reflects on experiences at FBINA

Following a high profile and intense 10-week training program at the FBI National Academy in Virginia earlier this year, Edenton Police Chief Henry A. King Jr returned to his beautiful waterfront community with insights, information and personal connections that will last him a lifetime.

During those three months, King and his roommate at the FBI campus had a great time participating in and bonding over their rugged 10-week course of study during the FBINA program.

King’s roommate, Tinja, from Nigeria, was one of the 21 international students at the four-times-a-year intensive training program for public safety managers, which includes a functional physical training component and five other specified training classes designed to improve law enforcement through information and idea sharing, creativity and collaboration and the advancement of the profession through proactive improvement.

King, a four-year veteran of the Edenton Police Department, enjoyed learning from his roommate’s culture, even if there were cultural barriers they needed to overcome to enjoy their long talks into the night.

The National Academy has conducted nearly 300 sessions since its inception in 1935, giving thousands of enforcement officers educational tools to improve the communities they serve.

“It’s designed to bring people together, to share ideas, build friendships that we can carry through the rest of our careers and the rest of our lives,” King says.

King, 49, believes the relationship he and his classmates developed with Tinja and other international students enhanced what always has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the enforcement officers who go through the highly selective process to attend the training academy — for which only about 1 percent of law enforcement officers around the world qualify.

King is also sure that his experience — which included core classes in leadership and physical training and four elective courses — will benefit the relationships he has built during his four-year tenure at the Edenton Police Department.

In addition to classes on psychology of leadership, seminar in executive writing and essentials for law enforcement executives, King took an elective course on seminar in managing the law enforcement image and behavioral analysis as decision-support.

“Taking master level classes was the most important part of the program for me,” said King, who joined the EPD in 2018 after more than 18 years at the Rocky Mount Police Department. “FBINA affords you the opportunity to graduate with 17 hours towards your masters which was bar-none the best thing I did while I was there.”

King’s goal now is to make sure his extensive notes and the relationships he built with classmates and professors create a lasting positive effect for the Edenton community.

“Everybody I talked to before I went said this program would be the greatest experience of my career,” King explained. “Well I can honestly say that it’s true because of the things I saw, the things I did and the people I met. It was the single greatest experience of my law enforcement career. Now the burden is on me to take what I have learned and translate that into the real world here in Edenton and not let any of it go to waste,” King said.

King looks forward to keeping in touch with Tinja from time to time, using an international communications app that they share.