The Year in Review: October through December

Christmas events and grant funding highlighted the final quarter of 2022.

Oct. 6 – Misty Rushing is Principal of the Year, currently serves at Riverside Middle School;

Oct. 13 – Bear Grass held 9th annual Chicken Mull festival. The bear Grass Chicken Mull Festival is heading into its ninth annual year in October 22;

Oct. 20 – Crops in Martin County persevere. The 2022 crops persevered through a host of damaging elements native to Martin County, including drought, tropical rains, and the legume-eating communities of deer, bear and even goose, according to Agriculture Extension Agent Lance Grimes.;

Oct. 27 – Robersonville dealing with community stage. Commission delays action and citizens divided on issue;

Nov. 3 – BGFR receives state funding. The Bear Grass Fire Rescue, an all-volunteer department, received a $210,000 check from the state legislature, Hamilton bound to De-feet Dementia. About 50 people gathered in the crossroads town of Hamilton early in October to march against dementia for the 10th year;

Nov. 10 – Rawls retires after 40 years of service, Martin Community Players kick off the holiday season with a comedic bite, Dracula: the Musical? The Martin Community Players are presented a musical comedy to kick off the holiday season with cheer;

Nov. 17 – Hughes awarded High School Heisman. Bailey Hughes won a Heisman School Scholarship at Riverside High School with a plan to pursue a career in education like her father;

Nov. 24 – Trapped victim rescued by Williamston FD. Jamesville VFD, WPD, MSCO all assisted in a rescue that does not take place everyday;

Dec. 1 – RHS sophomore makes National FFA Band. Sammy Bennett, who plays percussion in the Riverside High School band, was one of two North Carolina high school students chosen for 2022 National FFA Band, which is made up of FFA member musicians (pic);

Dec. 8 – Dink Mills Way named in honor of longtime coach. Dennis “Dink” Mills coached both baseball and football at the former Williamston High School, now Riverside High School;

Dec. 15 – Four take oaths on school board. Two incumbent and two new members of the Martin County Board of Education were sworn in during the board’s meeting on Dec. 5;

Dec. 22 – Robersonville hires permanent manager. The town of Robersonville has removed the interim tag from Town Manager Chris Roberson as of Jan. 2, 2023, according to Mayor Tina Brown;