Newest Temple, Texas Home Built In 2021 Is A Stunner In Two Ways
When we discuss real estate in Texas, we look all over the state. So many homes in the state have either a history or they are just designed magnificently. But not all homes are always featured, and sometimes it feels like we don't focus on homes right here in Central Texas.
KWTX
Mexia man loses everything in Christmas Eve fire, family tries to help from afar
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - The New Year may mean starting fresh for new goals and resolutions, but a Mexia man is starting over this year in a much more literal sense after losing almost everything from a devastating fire. Jerry Mason’s renovated home went up in flames on Christmas Eve....
Waco moms look to reunite missing Jessie doll with its owner
WACO, Texas — A Waco Build-A-Bear Workshop employee took to a local Facebook group in hopes to find the owner of a missing Jessie from Toy Story doll on Dec. 24. The Build-A-Bear employee posted to Waco Moms In The Know Facebook group and said that a young guest had accidentally left the doll behind while building a reindeer, one that she planned for Jessie to ride.
KWTX
Police in Temple looking for suspects in aggravated burglary
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives are asking the public for help identifying and locating three suspects who they believe committed an aggravated robbery at a Temple residence on Dec. 12, 2022. Police did not provide much information, but shared four photos in a Facebook post, showing the men in black...
South Carolina man missing in Waco, says Waco PD
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for any information on a missing man. Benjamin Stocum was reported to Waco PD as a missing person on Dec. 31, said the department. According to Waco PD, Stocum had lived in Waco until early December of 2022, and was...
Marble Falls ISD superintendent named as lone finalist to serve school district near Waco
Midway ISD, which is near Waco, named Allen as its lone finalist for the next superintendent, which will likely lead to his resignation from Marble Falls ISD, according to a press release from Marble Falls.
Infamous Waco lynching to be recognized as Official Texas Historical Marker
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco will hold a dedication ceremony in February to commemorate a new historical marker marking an infamous lynching that took place in 1916. The marker, titled "The Waco Horror: The lynching of Jesse Washington", was commissioned in 2021, and will be dedicated at a ceremony at City Hall on Feb. 12.
fox44news.com
Two hospitalized in Killeen multi-vehicle accident
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident in Killeen. Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News the accident took place on Clear Creek Road, near the intersection with Elms Road, on Tuesday afternoon. At least two victims have been confirmed.
KWTX
Multiple agencies rescue man pinned under construction equipment in Hill County
HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple agencies in Hill County responded to a man who was trapped under a piece of construction equipment, according to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. It happened in the 200 block of county road 1369, outside of Osceola at 4:38 in the afternoon.’. Hill...
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: City of Waco offices to close Monday for holiday
The Salvation Army of Waco is seeking volunteers to help work the Community Kitchen, especially the week of Jan. 1-7. To sign up, go to The Salvation Army volunteer website, www.southernusa.salvationarmy.org/waco, and choose from the days available in January to help the Community Kitchen operate successfully. Volunteers must be 18 or older. Volunteers with questions can email Dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for January 2
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (5) updates to this series since Updated 13 min ago.
KWTX
Killeen business owners say renaming Fort Hood Street would put extra costs on them
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen City Council is looking at renaming Fort Hood Street to coincide with the name change on post. Fort Hood is named after confederate general John Bell Hood, and federal officials have already approved changing the name of the base itself. But that only applied to federal buildings, not things owned by states or cities.
KWTX
Belton pool company declares bankruptcy, leaving customers out thousands of dollars
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - At least a dozen Central Texan homeowners who contracted with a local company to build pools in their backyards are out thousands of dollars. After signing construction contracts with Belton pool company Ocean Quest Pools by Lew Akins, they tell KWTX the company stopped responding, leaving them with unfinished projects in their backyards.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.29.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante at 6500 West Highway 84 in Waco got a 95 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the meatballs were not kept at the appropriate hot temperature. There were...
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millions
Over the holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Man exposed himself to women and kids at Waco businesses and parks, police say
WACO, Texas — Waco police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to women and children at businesses for the past several months. Andrew Justice Smith, 19, was charged with indecent exposure and indecency with a child by exposure. Police said starting in Sept. 2022, Smith began exposing himself...
WacoTrib.com
Jesse Washington lynching marker ready to be dedicated at Waco City Hall
After years of effort and delays, Waco has secured a state historical marker drawing attention to the May 15, 1916, lynching of Jesse Washington near Waco City Hall that will be dedicated during a ceremony next month. The marker will recognize both the lynching of Washington, a 17-year-old Black farm...
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Texas' Bell County sues over Killeen's cannabis decriminalization ballot measure
This appears to be the first lawsuit over Texas' recent ballot initiatives calling for marijuana decriminalization.
fox44news.com
Ascension Providence Waco announces first baby of 2023
Waco (FOX 44) — Ascension Providence Waco announced its first birth of 2023 took place Sunday at 6:49 a.m. The baby’s name is Emmitt Wayne Smith, and he weighed 6lbs, 8 ounces, and measured 20 inches in length. The parents are Taylor and Caleb Morwitz. This is their...
