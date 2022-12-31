Read full article on original website
Related
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Drops Epic Orange Bowl Recap Video
Tennessee Football officially released its 2022 Orange Bowl game recap video on Tuesday night. The three-and-half minute video tells the story of the game that eventually turned into a 31-14 win for the Volunteers over No. 7 Clemson. From Clemson’s first-half field goal troubles to each of Joe Milton’s touchdown...
rockytopinsider.com
PFF 2022 Season Grades: Tennessee Football
Tennessee went 11-2 in Josh Heupel’s second season in Knoxville. The Vols earned marquee wins over Florida, LSU, Alabama and Clemson while dropping games at Georgia and South Carolina. Each week, we’ve posted Tennessee player’s individual grades in the weekly performance. Now with the season over, we take a...
rockytopinsider.com
Propensity To Make Fix-It Plays Driving Tennessee Basketball’s Elite Defense
Tennessee basketball has the nation’s best defense, perching atop the KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency rankings for the sixth straight week. The Vols are tenacious defending the perimeter, turning up the heat at a moment’s notice while the return of Olvier Nkamhoua and progression of Jonas Aidoo gives Tennessee strong rim protection.
rockytopinsider.com
Josiah-Jordan James Active For Tennessee Basketball Against Mississippi State
Tennessee small forward Josiah-Jordan James is active for the Vols’ SEC home opener against Mississippi State Tuesday night. James has been in-and-out of the lineup all season and the senior hasn’t played since Tennessee’s Dec. 7 win over Eastern Kentucky. The versatile wing has played in five of Tennessee’s first 12 games of the season including only two of the last nine since playing the first three games of the season.
rockytopinsider.com
Former Blue Chip Tennessee Football Target, Kentucky Standout Enters Transfer Portal
Standout Kentucky defensive tackle Justin Rogers plans on entering the transfer portal shortly, 247sports Steve Wiltfong first reported Tuesday morning. Rogers was a two-year starter and three-year contributor for the Kentucky defense, totaling 62 tackles in his time in Lexington. The Oak Park, Michigan native was almost a Vol. Former...
rockytopinsider.com
Missouri RB With Knoxville Roots Enters Transfer Portal
Missouri RB Elijah Young–a Knoxville, Tennessee, native–entered the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon. Young announced the news via his Twitter account, concluding his message with a Thank You to Missouri and that he has two years of eligibility remaining. Young played three years at Missouri in a reserve...
rockytopinsider.com
Zakai Zeigler’s Point Guard Master Class Blitzes Mississippi State
Zakai Zeigler checked into Tennessee’s, 87-53, blowout win over Mississippi State 3:55 into the game, welcomed by a raucous round of applause from the Thompson-Boling Arena crowd. Inbounding the ball under the Bulldogs’s basket, Zeigler flashed a smile to fellow sophomore Jonas Aidoo as the applause continued, bounced an...
rockytopinsider.com
Three Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Bludgeons Mississippi State
Julian Phillips’ pump faked before pulling the trigger on a three-pointer that bounced off nearly every inch of the rim before falling through the net. It was that type of night for Tennessee basketball. Tennessee (12-2, 2-0 SEC) made nine-of-14 first half three-point attempts on its way to opening...
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee’s Dominant Win Over Mississippi State
Tennessee basketball made quick and easy work of Mississippi State Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols jumped out to a 16-0 lead before coasting to a 87-53 victory over the Bulldogs. Santiago Vescovi made three early triples on the way to totaling a team-high 14 points while Zakai Zeigler...
Tennessee signees check-in at All-American Bowl, pumped for program direction
Tennessee has the 247Sports Composite’s No. 9 recruiting class with several signees set to play in this week’s All-American Bowl. Players checked in Monday in preparation for Saturday’s game that will kickoff at 1 pm (EST) and will be broadcasted live nationally on NBC. Tennessee athlete signee...
rockytopinsider.com
‘Different Approach’ Helps James Return To Court Amidst ‘Really Tough’ Season
It hasn’t been the senior season Josiah-Jordan James envisioned. The senior leader of the eighth-ranked Tennessee basketball team played in just five of the Vols’ first 12 games while trying to manage knee pain that’s plagued him since the offseason. Returning to the court for the first...
Three of Tennessee’s recent transfer additions rated by 247Sports
Three of the four transfers Tennessee has added so far this offseason have now been rated by 247Sports. Two of them are currently ranked among the top 10 transfers at their respective positions. BYU linebacker transfer Keenan Pili, who announced his commitment to the Vols on Dec. 21, has received...
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said Ahead Of SEC Home Opener Against Mississippi State
Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the local media Monday morning ahead of the Vols SEC home opener against Mississippi State. The Vols enter their first marquee game at Thompson-Boling Arena 11-2 (1-0 SEC) while Mississippi State (11-2, 0-1 SEC) is coming off back-to-back losses. The eighth-year head coach...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Makes Cut For Five-Star Forward
Class of 2024 five-star Airious (Ace) Bailey released a top 12 schools list including Tennessee basketball Saturday. Bailey’s first cut includes Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Oregon, Rutgers, South Carolina Texas and West Virginia. The Powder Springs, Georgia native’s first cut shows his southern ties, including five SEC...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Ryan Day, CJ Stroud said about Georgia after Bulldogs beat Ohio State
Ryan Day, CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes came up one field goal short of upsetting the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Stroud had the best game of his career, throwing for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns. Stroud also damaged Georgia’s defense with 34 yards rushing at crucial moments and kept plays alive with his legs.
WATE
KPD: Welfare check turns into standoff
Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon. Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon. What to do if someone goes into Cardiac...
WATE
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in animal abuse case
A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the person who threw a suitcase full of puppies off a bridge in Morgan County. Reward offered for information leading to arrest …. A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the...
wvlt.tv
Loud boom rattles North Knox homes
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Homes across the Powell and Halls communities of Knox County were rattled just before four Monday afternoon by a large boom. The WVLT Newsroom was bombarded with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages seeking answers to what the loud noise was. ”It shook the whole house,...
WATE
Environmental assessment of proposed mountain bike trail system complete
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is moving forward with a plan to create a bike trail system within the park. Environmental assessment of proposed mountain bike …. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is moving forward with a plan to create a bike trail system within the park. UT’s...
thesmokies.com
What’s the deal with Goats on the Roof in Pigeon Forge?
Goats on the Roof in Pigeon Forge has two locations – one is on Wears Valley Road and the other shopping-focused venue is on the Parkway. Both will invariably start with a simple question: Why?. What is the deal with the goats in Pigeon Forge?. The simple answer is...
