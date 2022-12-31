ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee Drops Epic Orange Bowl Recap Video

Tennessee Football officially released its 2022 Orange Bowl game recap video on Tuesday night. The three-and-half minute video tells the story of the game that eventually turned into a 31-14 win for the Volunteers over No. 7 Clemson. From Clemson’s first-half field goal troubles to each of Joe Milton’s touchdown...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

PFF 2022 Season Grades: Tennessee Football

Tennessee went 11-2 in Josh Heupel’s second season in Knoxville. The Vols earned marquee wins over Florida, LSU, Alabama and Clemson while dropping games at Georgia and South Carolina. Each week, we’ve posted Tennessee player’s individual grades in the weekly performance. Now with the season over, we take a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Propensity To Make Fix-It Plays Driving Tennessee Basketball’s Elite Defense

Tennessee basketball has the nation’s best defense, perching atop the KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency rankings for the sixth straight week. The Vols are tenacious defending the perimeter, turning up the heat at a moment’s notice while the return of Olvier Nkamhoua and progression of Jonas Aidoo gives Tennessee strong rim protection.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Josiah-Jordan James Active For Tennessee Basketball Against Mississippi State

Tennessee small forward Josiah-Jordan James is active for the Vols’ SEC home opener against Mississippi State Tuesday night. James has been in-and-out of the lineup all season and the senior hasn’t played since Tennessee’s Dec. 7 win over Eastern Kentucky. The versatile wing has played in five of Tennessee’s first 12 games of the season including only two of the last nine since playing the first three games of the season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Missouri RB With Knoxville Roots Enters Transfer Portal

Missouri RB Elijah Young–a Knoxville, Tennessee, native–entered the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon. Young announced the news via his Twitter account, concluding his message with a Thank You to Missouri and that he has two years of eligibility remaining. Young played three years at Missouri in a reserve...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Zakai Zeigler’s Point Guard Master Class Blitzes Mississippi State

Zakai Zeigler checked into Tennessee’s, 87-53, blowout win over Mississippi State 3:55 into the game, welcomed by a raucous round of applause from the Thompson-Boling Arena crowd. Inbounding the ball under the Bulldogs’s basket, Zeigler flashed a smile to fellow sophomore Jonas Aidoo as the applause continued, bounced an...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Three Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Bludgeons Mississippi State

Julian Phillips’ pump faked before pulling the trigger on a three-pointer that bounced off nearly every inch of the rim before falling through the net. It was that type of night for Tennessee basketball. Tennessee (12-2, 2-0 SEC) made nine-of-14 first half three-point attempts on its way to opening...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Everything Rick Barnes Said Ahead Of SEC Home Opener Against Mississippi State

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the local media Monday morning ahead of the Vols SEC home opener against Mississippi State. The Vols enter their first marquee game at Thompson-Boling Arena 11-2 (1-0 SEC) while Mississippi State (11-2, 0-1 SEC) is coming off back-to-back losses. The eighth-year head coach...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Makes Cut For Five-Star Forward

Class of 2024 five-star Airious (Ace) Bailey released a top 12 schools list including Tennessee basketball Saturday. Bailey’s first cut includes Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Oregon, Rutgers, South Carolina Texas and West Virginia. The Powder Springs, Georgia native’s first cut shows his southern ties, including five SEC...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Ryan Day, CJ Stroud said about Georgia after Bulldogs beat Ohio State

Ryan Day, CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes came up one field goal short of upsetting the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Stroud had the best game of his career, throwing for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns. Stroud also damaged Georgia’s defense with 34 yards rushing at crucial moments and kept plays alive with his legs.
COLUMBUS, OH
WATE

KPD: Welfare check turns into standoff

Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon. Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon. What to do if someone goes into Cardiac...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Loud boom rattles North Knox homes

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Homes across the Powell and Halls communities of Knox County were rattled just before four Monday afternoon by a large boom. The WVLT Newsroom was bombarded with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages seeking answers to what the loud noise was. ”It shook the whole house,...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
thesmokies.com

What’s the deal with Goats on the Roof in Pigeon Forge?

Goats on the Roof in Pigeon Forge has two locations – one is on Wears Valley Road and the other shopping-focused venue is on the Parkway. Both will invariably start with a simple question: Why?. What is the deal with the goats in Pigeon Forge?. The simple answer is...
PIGEON FORGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy