Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle InnLauren JessopDelaware Water Gap, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
Related
walnutport.com
Pa. enacted 166 new laws in 2022, the most in six years. Here are the highlights.
The 166 laws enacted in Pennsylvania in 2022 honed in on a staggering variety of problems — among them fentanyl, deteriorating homes, victims’ rights, and tax rates.
walnutport.com
Who will lead the Pennsylvania House? Lawmakers will soon decide as power struggle continues.
Who will be the next Pa. House speaker — at least for now — will likely be determined Jan. 3.
walnutport.com
American Parkway Bridge in Allentown closed after two-vehicle accident
A two-vehicle crash closed the American Parkway Bridge in Allentown on Monday night.
walnutport.com
Lehigh Valley’s New Year babies arrive early, with a first child for one family, a 7th for the other
Hunter Russell is one of those couldn’t-wait babies. He was due Jan. 23. He decided to show up at 3:54 a.m. Sunday, just shy of four hours into the new year, at St. Luke’s University Health Network’s Allentown campus. Source: Morningcall.
walnutport.com
Notable Lehigh Valley deaths in 2022: a tribute to those who touched our lives
The year in notable Lehigh Valley deaths includes those who left an indelible mark on the careers they chose, the communities they served, or the people they inspired.
walnutport.com
Allentown Diocese to hold special memorial Mass on Thursday for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Bishop Alfred Schlert will lead a Vespers service at the Cathedral of St. Cathaeine of Siena on Wednesday and preside at a memorial Mass for Pope Benedict XVI on Thursday.
walnutport.com
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger to waive extradition from Poconos, attorney says; the DeSales grad is “shocked a little bit” by his arrest
The attorney for the Poconos man suspected in the slaying of four Idaho college students plans to waive his extradition hearing and return to face the charges, his attorney told CNN. Source: Morningcall.
walnutport.com
These were the top Lehigh Valley baby names of 2022
What were the top baby names of 2022 at Lehigh Valley area hospitals? Here is the breakdown at LVHN and St. Luke’s.
walnutport.com
Allentown Diocese bishop calls late Pope Benedict a ‘champion of clarity’ for church teaching; will hold memorial Mass
Allentown Diocese Bishop Alfred Schlert remembers the late Pope Benedict, who died Saturday, as a faithful son of the church.
walnutport.com
Police: Gunman shot two police officers, killing one, near Pittsburgh
Police officer killed, second officer shot, near Pittsburgh. We are the citizens of Walnutport. We must unite and organize to develop community and stay ahead of the ever changing world that would decide and define the fate of our fine Borough.
walnutport.com
Bryan Kohberger was a student of the criminal mind who had an interest in crime scenes and serial killers, classmates say
Bryan Kohberger, who studied criminal justice at DeSales University under a prominent forensic psychologist, struggled with a heroin addiction while attending Pleasant Valley High school in Brodheadsville, Pa., and could be cruel, friends say. Source: Morningcall.
walnutport.com
Pope Benedict’s 2008 visit to New York drew many pilgrims from the Lehigh Valley
Countless Valley residents went to New York City in April 2008 to see Pope Benedict XVI on his first American visit. The luckiest were able to attend his Mass at Yankee Stadium. Source: Morningcall.
walnutport.com
Multiple homes in Philadelphia collapse in series of gas explosions early New Year’s Day
Multiple gas leaks in Philadelphia resulted in an explosion early New Year’s Day that led to the collapse of two homes and multiple people being taken to hospitals, according to city fire officials. Source: pennnews.
Comments / 0