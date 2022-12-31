ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

DWI Roundup: Man charged after passing vehicle yielding to blue lights

By The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

A Snow Hill man was charged with driving while impaired after he passed a vehicle that was yielding to blue lights.

Court documents said Brandon Antjuan Blackmon, 36, of 5766 N.C. 903, Snow Hill, was traveling on U.S. 13 when he was stopped by Greenville police at 12:18 a.m. on Dec. 17. No further information on the specific location was included in the report.

He reportedly failed to maintain lane control and then passed the yielding vehicle on double yellow lines.

The officer’s affidavit said, “Driver was speeding, failed to maintain lane control, drove left of center, passed on a double yellow line to the car in front of him that was yielding to blue light and a mounted siren.”

Blackmon also reportedly admitted to drinking and had red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol content was 0.09.

Blackmon’s arrest was one of four documented in Pitt County between Dec. 14 and Dec. 27. Court documents contain the following details and allegations in the other arrests:

Christopher Thomas Martinez, 32, of 1612 Bobwhite Court, Greenville, was stopped by State Highway Patrol at midnight on Dec. 18 after he drove his vehicle into the ditch on Spencer Loop Road. No further information was provided on the specific location. Court documents said the driver had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.14.Antonio Ulysses McCarter, 40, of 2241 Sweet Bay Drive, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 5:17 a.m. on Dec. 27. Court documents said the driver made an unsafe movement while traveling on Dickinson Avenue and wrecked. No further information was available on the specific location on Dickinson. McCarter reportedly had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.08. McCarter was previously convicted of DWI in 2015.Jonathan Brooks Tripp, 40, of 2206 Nathaniel Drive, Greenville, was stopped by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the intersection of North Memorial Boulevard and N.C. 33 West. Court documents said he had red, glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and was unsteady on his feet. He reportedly refused chemical analysis. Tripp was previously convicted of DWI in 2002 and in 2005.

