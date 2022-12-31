ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger kept low profile living at WSU housing complex: report

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uPPkF_0jzNiXux00

The man suspected of slaughtering four University of Idaho students reportedly kept a low profile at his Washington State University apartment complex with some neighbors not even realizing the accused killer lived among them.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, who was charged with four counts of first-degree murder, returned to college following the slayings and finished off his first semester as a doctoral student studying criminal justice, the school confirmed in a statement.

Justin Williams, a 34-year-old employee at WSU who lives in an adjacent building to Kohberger, told Fox News Digital that he rarely saw the alleged murderer.

“I’d see him go check his mail, that was it. Other than that, I’ve only seen him like twice the whole time, and I’ve lived here since July 2021,” Williams said, who added he noted “nothing unusual” in Kohberger’s behavior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mYbMj_0jzNiXux00
Bryan Kohberger when he was a student at DeSales University.
DeSales University

Neighbors told the news outlet the Steptoe Village building is part of a WSU housing complex, which is mostly inhabited by graduate or PhD students and is a “quiet” area in the typically safe city of Pullman — about a 15-minute drive across the Idaho border to Moscow, where the four students were slain.

Andrew Chua, a 28-year-old graduate student who lives just steps from Kohberger’s building, said in the nearly seven weeks since the murders, he hadn’t noticed anything “at all” unusual in the neighborhood.

“I didn’t know about this issue, it’s a very quiet, very nice place to live,” said Chua, who did not recognize Kohberger’s photo. “Now, I’m like, ‘Maybe I should stay home.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mDhl9_0jzNiXux00
Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County, Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 30.
WSU

Shawn Domgaard, a 36-year-old PhD student at WSU, said the news of the arrest just a stone’s throw from his home is “hard to process.”

“It’s just so, like I said, a high contrast to what we’re used to,” said the Utah native and father of three young kids told Fox. “It feels like it’s happening far away even though it’s literally in my backyard.”

Kohberger has been charged with murdering Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, who were found stabbed to death in their beds in their off-campus home on Nov. 13.

More information on the murders and the investigation that led to Kohberger’s arrest will remain sealed in a probable cause affidavit until he’s extradited back to Idaho, Prosecutor Thompson told reporters at a press conference Friday, citing Idaho state law.

Kohberger is being held without bond in Monroe County, Pa. He has an extradition hearing on Jan. 3.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Everything we know about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s parents

Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger grew up in an apparently average family with a “warm-hearted” mother, records and witnesses attest. Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pa., almost seven weeks after the stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in their off-campus house in Moscow on Nov. 13.  Born in 1994, Kohberger is the youngest child and only son of Michael Kohberger Jr., 67, and Maryann Kohberger, 62. Along with his older sisters, Amanda and Melissa, Kohberger was raised largely in nearby Effort,...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger flashes icy, penetrative stare as he arrives at court

Accused killer Bryan Kohberger flashed an icy, penetrative stare at photographers as he arrived to court Tuesday, handcuffed and wearing a red prison jumpsuit for his first appearance since he was charged over the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger, 28, appeared at court in Monroe County, Pa., as a formality before he is flown to Idaho after waiving his right to an extradition hearing. He is being represented by Monroe County Public Defender Jason LaBar in the region’s Court of Common Pleas. The alleged killer was arrested by authorities in a raid early Friday at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pa., after...
IDAHO STATE
New York Post

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger cleared for extradition to Idaho

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Accused Idaho college killer Bryan Kohberger told a judge Tuesday he had no mental health issues as he agreed to be extradited from Pennsylvania to Idaho in his first court hearing. Handcuffed and wearing a red prison jumpsuit, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho college students answered a series of “yes” and “no” questions about his decision to waive his extradition hearing. “Mr. Kohberger, do you suffer from any mental health diagnosis or take prescribed medication or medication that would impact ability to understand what we are doing here today?” presiding Judge Margherita Worthington asked —...
IDAHO STATE
New York Post

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger was stopped twice by Indiana cops while driving to parents’ house with dad last month

Bryan Kohberger was stopped by police twice in a matter of minutes in Indiana while driving from Washington State University to his parents’ home in Pennsylvania last month, newly released bodycam footage shows. Kohberger, who is accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in their Moscow home, was passing through Indiana with his father, Michael, in tow on Dec. 15 when they were pulled over by police on I-70 in Hancock County outside of Indianapolis for following too closely, Indiana State Police said. Bodycam footage released by police shows an officer approach the car — a white Hyundai that became a...
PULLMAN, WA
New York Post

‘Exhausted’ Bryan Kohberger got ‘chattier’ after Idaho murders: classmate

Bryan Kohberger’s behavior noticeably changed after the murders of four University of Idaho students, a former classmate has revealed — describing how he went from “perpetually exhausted” to “chattier.” “I did notice he was showing up to class a little late sometimes, he always had a coffee in hand, he always seemed to be just perpetually exhausted,” Benjamin Roberts, a fellow grad student at Washington State University in Pullman, told NewsNation. “Bryan seemed like he was on the knife’s edge between exhaustion and worn out and at the time it was extremely difficult to tell which was which,” he told the outlet. But...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

I look like Bryan Kohberger — people keep tagging me in pics of Idaho murder suspect

It’s no laughing matter. English comedian Russell Kane asked his fans Saturday to stop tagging him in photos of the man who allegedly killed four University of Idaho students in November, according to a Twitter post. Kane, 47, said in his post that he has received more than 100 messages comparing him to Bryan Kohberger, 28, the man who is being charged with the grizzly murders. “Please stop telling me I look like a murderer in America. At least 100 messages today,” tweeted Kane on Saturday alongside a photo of him and Kohberger. Kohberger — who was arrested last Friday —...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Cops pulled over suspected Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger twice during cross-country drive

Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger was pulled over twice by police while driving cross-country with his dad to return home for the holidays, his lawyer said. “I just know that they were pulled over in Indiana almost back to back. I believe once for speeding and once for following too closely to a car in front of them,” Monroe County, Pa., attorney Jason LaBar told local Idaho station KTVB on Sunday. Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania early Friday and charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13. He had driven from his home in Pullman, Washington...
PULLMAN, WA
New York Post

Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger was a ‘brilliant student,’ DeSales professor claims

A former university professor of Bryan Kohberger said the accused killer was “one of my best students, ever” — and that the then-master’s candidate was one of only two students she has recommended to a PhD program. Michelle Bolger, 33, an associate professor at DeSales University in Pennsylvania, told the Daily Mail that Kohberger, who was arrested in the murder of four University of Idaho students, was a “great writer” and “brilliant student.” “In my 10 years of teaching, I’ve only recommended two students to a Ph.D program and he was one of them. He was one of my best students,...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger ‘never slept’: neighbor

PULLMAN, Wash. — Bryan Kohberger’s downstairs neighbor said the alleged quadruple slayer “never slept” — and looked too weak to kill. The neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Post Sunday that Kohberger usually kept to himself but could always be heard at odd hours. “He’s normally a very late night person, going to the bathroom and vacuuming at 1 or 12 in the morning,” she said “I have kids, so sometimes I thought of speaking to him or complaining, but never did.  “It seemed like he never slept because he was always doing something all night.” She and her husband were in...
PULLMAN, WA
New York Post

Bryan Kohberger attended WSU class during Idaho slayings discussion: ‘Quiet and deadpan’

The Washington State University Ph.D. student charged in the Idaho slayings continued his studies after the murders — and was even present during a class discussion on the quadruple homicide, according to a classmate. Accused killer Bryan Kohberger, who was normally a quiet student, seemed more animated after the Nov. 13 killings of four University of Idaho students, except when they were the topic of conversation in one of his criminal justice classes, fellow student BK Norton, told The Post. During that discussion, Kohberger, 28, chillingly remained “quiet and deadpan,” Norton recalled. Norton said the class discussed just how “the murders had taken...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger turned ‘aggressive’ in high school: former friend

The criminology doctoral student suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students transformed into an aggressive and violent bully at the end of high school, a former friend claims. Nick Mcloughlin, of Pleasant Valley, Pennsylvania, told the Daily Beast he was appalled when he learned his high school buddy Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested Friday in connection to the brutal November slayings. The two had been friends during their teenage years, Mcloughlin said. They spent half their days at Pleasant Valley High and the other half taking heating and air conditioning work classes at Monroe County’s vocational school. But the relationship dissolved after...
MOSCOW, ID
Tri-City Herald

Idaho requests suspect in Moscow killings be extradited back to state. Here’s what’s next

A Washington State University grad student suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November was arrested Friday 2,500 miles away from the Moscow campus. Documentation shows that the suspect, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania and was being detained at Monroe County Prison in Stroudsburg. An order was filed denying him bond.
MOSCOW, ID
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Break in case of killings of 4 Idaho students

An arrest has been made in the November fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students, a case that shocked the small college town and seemed to perplex investigators for weeks. Here is a look at what is known about the killings, and the latest developments. WHAT WAS THE BREAK IN THE CASE? Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested early Friday morning by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. He is being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder, according to arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students’ home “with the intent to commit murder.” He is being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder. An extradition hearing is scheduled for Tuesday and authorities, citing Idaho law, declined to discuss details like what led them to the suspect or a possible motive.
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
144K+
Followers
71K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy