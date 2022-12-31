Read full article on original website
Colorado conservative activist warns of shift 'from ballots to bullets'
COLORADO, USA — A far-right conservative leader known for his gun shop’s reality TV show is warning that “it’s almost time to switch from ballots to bullets.”. Rich Wyatt, president of Jefferson County’s Mountain Republicans Club, made the suggestion of coming political violence on a December 28 episode of the conservative podcast, The Chuck and Julie Show.
One of Colorado's largest law firms has a new name
DENVER — One of Colorado's largest personal injury law firms has a new name. Denver-based The Sawaya Law Firm changed its name to The Wilhite Law Firm on Jan. 1. The firm, one of the biggest in the western United States, operates at least nine locations in Colorado with offices in Denver, Greeley, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thornton, Grand Junction and Boulder.
5 Colorado GOP New Year's resolutions | OPINION
Another Christmas has come and gone with many Colorado Republicans once again not celebrating how they would have liked to on the heels of November's midterm election. Not surprisingly, Colorado's current GOP state chair, Kristi Burton Brown, recently announced that she is not seeking re-election, which means for the fifth time in just eight years, Colorado Republicans will elect a new party leader. With this forthcoming change, hopefully the new chair can lead us out of the self-inflicted abyss that is the least amount of power at the Capitol since before World War II. Instead of lamenting the past, this Republican is more hopeful and offers the following five New Year's Resolutions for whomever is considering running for the top job:
Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions
High job vacancy rates have plagued many industries since the onset of the pandemic almost three years ago, but for those working in corrections, being understaffed can quickly lead to being overworked in a stressful and potentially dangerous environment. At both federal and state prisons in Colorado, recruiting and retaining staff across the board has […] The post Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Colorado City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce spotted cities with the most single-person households.
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Colorado was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
State bag law like can, bottle deposits | BIDLACK
Way back in the 1970s, when I was an undergraduate studying political science at the University of Michigan, I took classes that examined the environmental issues involved in politics. Later, during my Ph.D. studies at Michigan in the early 1990s, I focused my research on the issues surrounding environmental security concerns that faced the U.S. military. It may come as a surprise to some of my dear readers the Department of Defense and the constituent military services are all-in on environmental issues, and that’s not because the Pentagon has been taken over by environmental extremists.
House fire ignites the Southern Colorado communities support
Mark of Mark Anthony's Pretzels lost his family home in Peyton, CO. days before Christmas. House fire ignites the Southern Colorado communities …. Mark of Mark Anthony's Pretzels lost his family home in Peyton, CO. days before Christmas. Race for Mayor in Colorado Springs now underway. Mayor John Suthers meets...
Do the right thing — support our elections | PODIUM
The 2022 General Election was nothing short of a huge success. Don’t take that as a political statement. It isn’t. It’s a statement about the health of our democracy. For those of us who run elections in Colorado, we saw our fellow Coloradans step up. They volunteered. They endured long shifts of work. And they showed up and voted. We saw many of our neighbors and community members defend the fact Colorado runs some of the safest and most accurate elections in our nation.
80 head of Colorado cattle worth $100,000 missing since December
Colorado authorities are searching for 80 head of cattle that went missing from Baca County, Colorado, in early December — totaling roughly two tractor-trailer loads and worth about $100,000. The missing cattle belong to 65-year-old Steve McEndree, a fourth-generation rancher. McKendree raises cattle on an 18,000-acre ranch 30 miles...
Seen This Huge Change In Colorado Walmart Stores?
Colorado is kicking off 2023 with sweeping changes in its stores and restaurants across the state. One major visible change debuted on Sunday at Colorado Walmart stores, have you seen it?. Colorado Stores Make Huge Changes For 2023. The old saying paper or plastic is now becoming a thing of...
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado
If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
Colorado Locking Pill Bottle Could Spread Across the Nation Soon
A crazy-cool invention that originated in Colorado may soon be expanding to healthcare providers and private parties all across the nation in the very near future. The invention is a locking pill bottle, much like a bike lock with a combination, and goes by the name Safe Rx. What is...
New judges, new precedents bring big changes in Colorado | 2022 IN REVIEW
2022 was a seismic year in Colorado politics, boasting a pair of consequential elections that reconfigured coalitions in both parties and extended Democratic dominance, a legislative session that will reshape the state's efforts to combat the fentanyl epidemic, and major changes to precedent and personnel in the court system. Here...
Snowpack skyrockets above to-date norm in Colorado
With heavy snow falling across much of Colorado over the past week, snowpack has skyrocketed, with much of the state now above the typical to-date 30-year snowpack median. The state was roughly even with the 30-year snowpack norm through the morning of December 28. As of January 3, the state...
Words of caution for Colorado Democrats | Colorado Springs Gazette
It’s a familiar theme in American politics: One party inevitably claims a mandate for its agenda after voters hand it successive victories. Then, the party goes too far — and faces a backlash. That hasn’t happened yet to Colorado’s increasingly dominant Democrats, but it could. That possibility is...
Polis activates emergency relief for Suncor closure
Concerns continue about the effects of the Suncor closure, as Colorado's only refinery makes up a large portion of the local market for fuel.
How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline
Colorado could be less than a year away from the state’s first relocation of gray wolves to parts of the Western Slope, as required by a ballot initiative passed by voters in 2020. A draft plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife last month calls for the reintroduction of 10 to 15 wolves per year […] The post How Colorado plans to reintroduce wolves on Western Slope by 2023 deadline appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Colorado license plates used to tell you where the driver came from. What happened?
When Mark Hauer lived in Colorado in the 1970s, you could tell which county a car was from, just by checking out its license plate. That’s because plates all started with a two-letter code based on the county it was registered in. “It was always kind of a pride...
5 new Colorado laws and what they mean for your wallet
The new year will bring new laws for Coloradans, and some may have an impact on the average resident's wallet.
