Do the right thing — support our elections | PODIUM
The 2022 General Election was nothing short of a huge success. Don’t take that as a political statement. It isn’t. It’s a statement about the health of our democracy. For those of us who run elections in Colorado, we saw our fellow Coloradans step up. They volunteered. They endured long shifts of work. And they showed up and voted. We saw many of our neighbors and community members defend the fact Colorado runs some of the safest and most accurate elections in our nation.
5 Colorado GOP New Year's resolutions | OPINION
Another Christmas has come and gone with many Colorado Republicans once again not celebrating how they would have liked to on the heels of November's midterm election. Not surprisingly, Colorado's current GOP state chair, Kristi Burton Brown, recently announced that she is not seeking re-election, which means for the fifth time in just eight years, Colorado Republicans will elect a new party leader. With this forthcoming change, hopefully the new chair can lead us out of the self-inflicted abyss that is the least amount of power at the Capitol since before World War II. Instead of lamenting the past, this Republican is more hopeful and offers the following five New Year's Resolutions for whomever is considering running for the top job:
State bag law like can, bottle deposits | BIDLACK
Way back in the 1970s, when I was an undergraduate studying political science at the University of Michigan, I took classes that examined the environmental issues involved in politics. Later, during my Ph.D. studies at Michigan in the early 1990s, I focused my research on the issues surrounding environmental security concerns that faced the U.S. military. It may come as a surprise to some of my dear readers the Department of Defense and the constituent military services are all-in on environmental issues, and that’s not because the Pentagon has been taken over by environmental extremists.
Colorado’s feel-good bag ban takes effect | Colorado Springs Gazette
Bagging your groceries just got more expensive. And in a year, it’ll be less convenient. It’s all mandated by a new law that kicked in Jan. 1. Think of it as the legislature’s way of saying, “Happy New Year!”. As reported by The Gazette in a...
Insurance companies asked to extend coverage for Marshall fire victims
Insurance companies with clients who lost homes in the Marshall fire had until Friday, the one-year anniversary of Colorado’s most destructive fire, to let Colorado’s Division of Insurance know if they’re going to extend coverage of those clients’ additional living expenses to 24 months. Commissioner Michael...
