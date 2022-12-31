ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Basketball: Badgers move up in AP Top 25

After a 1-0 week, the Badgers have moved up in the rankings. The Wisconsin Badgers continue their climb in the Associated Press Top 25 poll that was released on Monday. With a 76-66 win over Western Michigan, Wisconsin moved to 10-2 on the year. They also moved up one spot from No. 15 to No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin football earns transfer pledge from veteran ACC DB

Wisconsin added a transfer commitment to its ranks on Friday. The Badgers picked up the commitment from a former ACC DB. Jason Maitre spent the majority of his college career with Boston College until recently. Maitre announced his commitment to Luke Fickell and Wisconsin from his social media account. Maitre...
MADISON, WI
wpr.org

Ultrarunner sets new 'fastest known time' for Wisconsin section of the North Country National Scenic Trail

Endurance athlete Brad Birkel took a little more than three days in October to run over 200 miles nearly nonstop. More impressive is where he ran it and how. Propelling himself day and night, and barely sleeping, the Middleton ultrarunner covered the entire segment of the North Country National Scenic Trail across the hilly northern tier of Wisconsin. The trail is a 4,800-mile course through eight states.
WISCONSIN STATE
stoughtonnews.com

UW-Whitewater Fall 2022 Dean’s List

The following Stoughton students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean's List for the 2022 fall semester for demonstrating their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester: Alex Annen, Dylan Brandt, Marco Cortes-Lema, Odin Ehrets, Anthony Galston, Darrick Hill, Kylie McCann, Emily Nelson, Ryan Olsen, Trevor Reuter, Elita Rexhepi, Charles Rowley, Gabe Sanner-Klug, Kayla Schultz, Tanner Titak, Shelby Wise and Elsa Wright.
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Watching the next big system

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re kicking off the new year with gray and drizzly but mild weather. After some freezing rain and sleet moved through overnight, there are slick spots on some roadways. I expect roads to improve later in the day as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

After 65 years of penning columns, Jerry Apps says goodbye

With another year ending, I’m sorry to report that this will be my last column. It was a difficult decision to make, as I have been writing columns nearly every year since 1957. In that year I began work as a County Extension Agent in Green Lake County and wrote columns about Extension activities for the Berlin Journal.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Belleville community mourns loss of teacher

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. In a message sent out to all families and staff Monday, the School District of Belleville District stated it was notified that teacher Ed Neumann had died while hunting on Christmas. Neumann was...
BELLEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

No injuries in Mineral Point Road rollover crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There were no injuries reported following a rollover crash on the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road Monday afternoon. Dane County Communications received report of the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive, at 2:27 p.m. The Madison Police and Fire departments arrived on scene.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Four injured in Janesville crash on W Hwy 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County deputies were sent to the Town of Janesville for a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning. Police say a 17-year-old male was driving westbound when he lost control of his truck and slid into eastbound traffic. A SUV driven by a 37-year-old woman then hit his...
JANESVILLE, WI
seehafernews.com

Reedsburg Man Charged In Deadly Crash Near Lake Delton

An 18-year-old from Reedsburg is charged in connection with a deadly crash in Sauk County. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the suspect was driving the wrong way down Interstate 90 near Lake Delton Wednesday night when they hit another car head-on. One person in that car died in the crash...
REEDSBURG, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man suffers life-threatening injuries, arrested for OWI following crashes on Highway 14

BROOKLYN, Wis. — Two crashes on U.S. Highway 14 near the Dane-Rock County line early Sunday morning left a 23-year-old Brooklyn man with life-threatening injuries, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The first crash happened around 1:25 a.m. on Highway 14 at West Holt Road between Brooklyn and Evansville. ﻿ In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the 23-year-old...
BROOKLYN, WI

