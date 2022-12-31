Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Basketball: Badgers move up in AP Top 25
After a 1-0 week, the Badgers have moved up in the rankings. The Wisconsin Badgers continue their climb in the Associated Press Top 25 poll that was released on Monday. With a 76-66 win over Western Michigan, Wisconsin moved to 10-2 on the year. They also moved up one spot from No. 15 to No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.
1/1/23 Wisconsin, Coach Katie Gearlds
The Purdue women's basketball team built an 11-point first quarter lead that dwindled to a s…
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin football earns transfer pledge from veteran ACC DB
Wisconsin added a transfer commitment to its ranks on Friday. The Badgers picked up the commitment from a former ACC DB. Jason Maitre spent the majority of his college career with Boston College until recently. Maitre announced his commitment to Luke Fickell and Wisconsin from his social media account. Maitre...
Cowboy Football Breakdown Versus Wisconsin
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb breakdown the Cowboys bowl game against Wisconsin with Dusty Dvoracek. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!
wpr.org
Ultrarunner sets new 'fastest known time' for Wisconsin section of the North Country National Scenic Trail
Endurance athlete Brad Birkel took a little more than three days in October to run over 200 miles nearly nonstop. More impressive is where he ran it and how. Propelling himself day and night, and barely sleeping, the Middleton ultrarunner covered the entire segment of the North Country National Scenic Trail across the hilly northern tier of Wisconsin. The trail is a 4,800-mile course through eight states.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you want to explore new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
stoughtonnews.com
UW-Whitewater Fall 2022 Dean’s List
The following Stoughton students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean's List for the 2022 fall semester for demonstrating their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester: Alex Annen, Dylan Brandt, Marco Cortes-Lema, Odin Ehrets, Anthony Galston, Darrick Hill, Kylie McCann, Emily Nelson, Ryan Olsen, Trevor Reuter, Elita Rexhepi, Charles Rowley, Gabe Sanner-Klug, Kayla Schultz, Tanner Titak, Shelby Wise and Elsa Wright.
nbc15.com
Watching the next big system
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re kicking off the new year with gray and drizzly but mild weather. After some freezing rain and sleet moved through overnight, there are slick spots on some roadways. I expect roads to improve later in the day as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Welcome Leah Linscheid’s baby boy Zeke to the News 3 Now family!
There's a new member to the News 3 Now family with News 3 Now This Morning anchor Leah Linscheid and her husband welcoming a new baby boy into the world just before the new year.
wisfarmer.com
After 65 years of penning columns, Jerry Apps says goodbye
With another year ending, I’m sorry to report that this will be my last column. It was a difficult decision to make, as I have been writing columns nearly every year since 1957. In that year I began work as a County Extension Agent in Green Lake County and wrote columns about Extension activities for the Berlin Journal.
nbc15.com
Belleville community mourns loss of teacher
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. In a message sent out to all families and staff Monday, the School District of Belleville District stated it was notified that teacher Ed Neumann had died while hunting on Christmas. Neumann was...
nbc15.com
No injuries in Mineral Point Road rollover crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There were no injuries reported following a rollover crash on the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road Monday afternoon. Dane County Communications received report of the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive, at 2:27 p.m. The Madison Police and Fire departments arrived on scene.
nbc15.com
Four injured in Janesville crash on W Hwy 14
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County deputies were sent to the Town of Janesville for a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning. Police say a 17-year-old male was driving westbound when he lost control of his truck and slid into eastbound traffic. A SUV driven by a 37-year-old woman then hit his...
wearegreenbay.com
Man arrested after 4 OWI in month of December, twice passed out at Wisconsin intersections
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southern Wisconsin has been arrested after receiving four OWI’s within the month of December, officers had found him passed out at intersections on two different occasions. According to the Janesville Police Department, the four incidents took place on December 8, 10,...
Beloved grocer in Southeast Wisconsin retires after 50 years
From bagger to manager, a beloved grocery worker in Delafield is retiring after 50 years in the business. Tom Bonesho was just 16 years old when he was offered his first job.
seehafernews.com
Reedsburg Man Charged In Deadly Crash Near Lake Delton
An 18-year-old from Reedsburg is charged in connection with a deadly crash in Sauk County. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the suspect was driving the wrong way down Interstate 90 near Lake Delton Wednesday night when they hit another car head-on. One person in that car died in the crash...
Woman who died after falling into Rock River identified as UW Health doctor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The person who died after falling into the Rock River last Friday has been identified as a UW Health doctor. Dr. Billie Lin, 54, had worked at SwedishAmerican and UW Health for 26 years, according to the healthcare provider. They said that “she touched many lives in our health system and […]
Teen seriously injured in snowmobile crash outside Beloit
TOWN OF NEWARK, Wis. — A teen was seriously injured Wednesday after a snowmobile crash north of Beloit. Crews were called to the 6700 block of South County Highway H at around 12:40 p.m. after the crash was reported. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said the teen was ejected from the snowmobile. They were taken to a local hospital for...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries, arrested for OWI following crashes on Highway 14
BROOKLYN, Wis. — Two crashes on U.S. Highway 14 near the Dane-Rock County line early Sunday morning left a 23-year-old Brooklyn man with life-threatening injuries, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The first crash happened around 1:25 a.m. on Highway 14 at West Holt Road between Brooklyn and Evansville. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the 23-year-old...
Local Catholic leaders react to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
MADISON, Wis. — Local Catholic leaders reacted Saturday following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Benedict was elected pope in 2005 following the death of Pope Saint John Paul II, and was the first pontiff since 1415 to resign. He died early Saturday morning. “We are all grateful for his generous service to the Church, as a priest, theologian,...
