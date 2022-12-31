ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

nbcrightnow.com

'No words can heal the pain': Pennsylvania State Police speaks after extradition hearing

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference shortly after 28-year-old Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition. It's unclear exactly when Kohberger will be transported to Idaho, but it'll be within the next 10 days, per court order. PSP said details about the arrangements and logistics will not be released to the public, but Kohberger being in Idaho on Tuesday is unlikely.
IDAHO STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Pasco man killed in car v pedestrian crash in Idaho

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A 35-year-old Pasco man died in a car versus pedestrian crash after 6:30 a.m. on January 3, according to a press release from the Idaho State Police. The man had reportedly been walking on Interstate 84 headed west near milepost 65.9 when he was hit by a Subaru Forester.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Public defender for Moscow murder suspect calls for psych evaluation

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, will face an extradition hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Pennsylvania. Kohberger returned to his family's home for winter break, driving cross-country with his father in a white Hyundai Elantra—the same model investigators were looking for in Moscow.
MOSCOW, ID
nbcrightnow.com

WA car registrations have a new look in the new year

OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Licensing has unveiled a new look for car registrations in 2023 to increase privacy. The car owner's address now appears at the bottom of the registration page below the dotted line. Owners just need to remove the part below the line with their...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

3-car crash on SR 397 in Finley

FINLEY, Wash.- UPDATE.1-2-22. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson the crash scene has been cleared and both lanes of SR 397 are reopened for traffic. The Washington State Patrol is currently on the scene of a 3-car crash on SR 397 and Bryson Brown Rd in Finley. According to the...
FINLEY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Washington State safety Hunter Escorcia enters NCAA transfer portal

PULLMAN – Hunter Escorcia, who served on Washington State’s scout team this year as a deep-reserve safety, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Escorcia appeared in seven games between 2020-21 but did not see the field this season. The 6-foot-1, 198-pounder out of Murrieta, California, worked primarily...
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

More than 500 people apprehended off Key West since New Year’s Eve

(The Center Square) – More than 500 foreign nationals were apprehended after attempting to illegally enter Florida on the first two days of the year, an unpreceded number, officials say. They arrived by boat mostly off the coast of the Florida Keys, prompting multiple agencies to issue warnings to Floridians and a national park was forced to close to the public.
FLORIDA STATE
nbcrightnow.com

New Year, New Baby! Kadlec welcomes their first baby of 2023

Tri-Cities, Wash. - Kadlec Regional Medical Center welcomed the first baby born at the hospital in the new year on Sunday. Kadlec wants the community to meet, Leilani Sophia Habana. She was born at 9:54 a.m., weighing 6 pounds 7 ounces and is 19.5 inches. Her parents are Fatima Duron...
TRI-CITIES, WA

