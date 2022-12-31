Read full article on original website
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Attorney for the suspect in the deaths of Idaho college students says his client will not contest extradition.Malek SherifMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho slaying suspect was pulled over twice on the same day in Indiana weeks before arrest
Twice, Indiana law enforcement officials stopped the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students and let him go — and both times happened the same day, authorities said Tuesday. The stops came about two weeks before Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania. On Dec. 15, deputies...
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waives extradition, will soon be transported to Idaho
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, waived extradition in a hearing on Jan. 3 and will soon arrive in Idaho. It's unclear exactly when he'll be transported, but a court order requires it to be within the...
'No words can heal the pain': Pennsylvania State Police speaks after extradition hearing
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference shortly after 28-year-old Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition. It's unclear exactly when Kohberger will be transported to Idaho, but it'll be within the next 10 days, per court order. PSP said details about the arrangements and logistics will not be released to the public, but Kohberger being in Idaho on Tuesday is unlikely.
Pasco man killed in car v pedestrian crash in Idaho
ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A 35-year-old Pasco man died in a car versus pedestrian crash after 6:30 a.m. on January 3, according to a press release from the Idaho State Police. The man had reportedly been walking on Interstate 84 headed west near milepost 65.9 when he was hit by a Subaru Forester.
Afternoon News Update January 2: Train full of corn derails in Kennewick and lawyer for Moscow murder suspect believes he will be exonerated
Six train cars full of corn derailed in Kennewick. The lawyer for the suspect in the Moscow murders believes that his client will be exonerated when he stands trial in Idaho.
Public defender for Moscow murder suspect calls for psych evaluation
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, will face an extradition hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Pennsylvania. Kohberger returned to his family's home for winter break, driving cross-country with his father in a white Hyundai Elantra—the same model investigators were looking for in Moscow.
WA car registrations have a new look in the new year
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Licensing has unveiled a new look for car registrations in 2023 to increase privacy. The car owner's address now appears at the bottom of the registration page below the dotted line. Owners just need to remove the part below the line with their...
Washington state test scores match the national average after declining from pre-pandemic scores
WASHINGTON STATE - The second half of the school year is underway across Washington. The 2022 standardized test results show how the state stacks up to the rest of the nation. Superintendent of Public Schools in Washington, Chris Reykdal, says there has been some decline to the state's test results, but also across the nation.
3-car crash on SR 397 in Finley
FINLEY, Wash.- UPDATE.1-2-22. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson the crash scene has been cleared and both lanes of SR 397 are reopened for traffic. The Washington State Patrol is currently on the scene of a 3-car crash on SR 397 and Bryson Brown Rd in Finley. According to the...
Washington State safety Hunter Escorcia enters NCAA transfer portal
PULLMAN – Hunter Escorcia, who served on Washington State’s scout team this year as a deep-reserve safety, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Escorcia appeared in seven games between 2020-21 but did not see the field this season. The 6-foot-1, 198-pounder out of Murrieta, California, worked primarily...
More than 500 people apprehended off Key West since New Year’s Eve
(The Center Square) – More than 500 foreign nationals were apprehended after attempting to illegally enter Florida on the first two days of the year, an unpreceded number, officials say. They arrived by boat mostly off the coast of the Florida Keys, prompting multiple agencies to issue warnings to Floridians and a national park was forced to close to the public.
New Year, New Baby! Kadlec welcomes their first baby of 2023
Tri-Cities, Wash. - Kadlec Regional Medical Center welcomed the first baby born at the hospital in the new year on Sunday. Kadlec wants the community to meet, Leilani Sophia Habana. She was born at 9:54 a.m., weighing 6 pounds 7 ounces and is 19.5 inches. Her parents are Fatima Duron...
Washington State plays 'best game' of season, preserves lead for final 34 minutes in streak-stopping win over USC
PULLMAN – On Friday, Washington State controlled a lead against UCLA for 38 minutes, but stumbled late and fell by one point. Two days later, the Cougars again built a sizable lead in the first half against talented visitors from Los Angeles. This time, WSU didn't slip. The Cougs...
