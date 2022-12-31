ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK strike calendar – service stoppages planned for January

 4 days ago
Travellers at St Pancras International Station on 27 December. RMT union members walked out over poor pay and conditions.

The end of 2022 was marked by mass industrial unrest as employees across the transport network, NHS, Royal Mail, schools and the civil service took strike action.

The start of 2023 will bring further stoppages by rail workers, bus drivers, teachers in Scotland, nurses, ambulance workers and civil servants.

Unions are warning of an escalation in their activity. Rishi Sunak’s government is braced for strike ballots for teachers in England and Wales and firefighters to close in January, while junior doctors will also be balloted early in the new year.

Paul Nowak, the new general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, has warned of a “rolling wave” of strikes next year unless ministers give ground on pay, with unions taking coordinated action so that stoppages happen either on the same day or in quick succession.

Here are the main public service strikes planned for January. Use the arrows in the top right to change the month:

Tuesday 3 January

RMT members working for National Rail restart strike action.

National Highways traffic officers to begin nationwide strike.

The DVSA (Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency) strike continues in the east of England, east Midlands, West Midlands and parts of London, while staff at the RPA (Rural Payment Agency) resume their action.

Wednesday 4 January

The RMT rail strike continues.

Second day of nationwide strike by National Highways traffic officers.

The DVSA driving examiners’ strikes will start in London, south-east England, south-west England and Wales. RPA staff continue their action.

Bus drivers employed by Abellio in south and west London begin strike action.

Thursday 5 January

Train drivers represented by Aslef launch a national day of strike action.

The DVSA strike continues in London, south-east England, south-west England and Wales. RPA staff continue their action. Bus drivers employed by Abellio continue their industrial action.

Friday 6 January

The RMT stages another 48-hour strike.

The DVSA strike continues in London, south-east England, south-west England and Wales. RPA staff continue their action.

National Highways workers in the east Midlands and eastern regions will begin strike action.

Saturday 7 January

The RMT rail strike continues.

The DVSA strike continues in London, south-east England, south-west England and Wales, while the National Highways workers in the east Midlands and eastern regions take strike action for the second consecutive day.

Sunday 8 January

The DVSA strike continues in London, south-east England, south-west England and Wales.

Monday 9 January

The DVSA strike continues in London, south-east England, south-west England and Wales. RPA staff resume their action.

Tuesday 10 January

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) union will strike in primary schools, special schools and early years provision.

Bus drivers employed by Abellio in south and west London continue strike action.

The DVSA strike continues in London, south-east England, south-west England and Wales. RPA staff continue their action.

Wednesday 11 January

Ambulance workers represented by Unison and GMB set to strike in England and Wales.

The EIS union will stage another strike, but this time in secondary schools and secondary special schools. RPA staff continue their action.

Thursday 12 January

Prospect members who work on the Elizabeth line will go on strike.

Bus drivers employed by Abellio in south and west London continue strike action. RPA staff continue their action.

Friday 13 January

RPA staff continue their action.

Monday 16 January

Bus drivers employed by Abellio in south and west London continue strike action.

EIS to stage a national strike for 16 consecutive days until 2 February, which will see members in two local authorities strike each day.

Wednesday 18 January

Nurses represented by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) begin a second round of strike action in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Thursday 19 January

The nurses continue strike action into a second day.

Bus drivers employed by Abellio in south and west London continue strike action. RPA staff continue their action.

Monday 23 January

Unison members working for five ambulance services in England will stage another walkout.

Wednesday 25 January

Bus drivers employed by Abellio in south and west London continue strike action.

Thursday 26 January

