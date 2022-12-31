ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Connor McDavid shines as Oilers pound Kraken 7-2

By SHANE LANTZ
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BwAEt_0jzNcUU200
1 of 8

SEATTLE (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2 on Friday night.

Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each scored twice as Edmonton won for the third time in four games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists, and Darnell Nurse finished with a goal and an assist.

McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games, matching his career best. He has 16 goals and 21 assists during the stretch.

“He’s the best player in the world for a reason,” said Seattle’s Adam Larsson, a former teammate with McDavid in Edmonton. “He’s hard to stop. We can do a lot better job stopping him, but when you give him time and space, he’s going to make you look stupid most of the time.”

Brandon Tanev and Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle in its third consecutive loss.

Edmonton grabbed control with four goals in the first half of the first period.

Hyman put the Oilers ahead to stay with a power-play goal at 2:44. It was his 16th of the season.

Kostin scored at 3:16, and Nurse slipped another shot past Phillipp Grubauer at 3:55. It was the second-fastest trio of goals to begin a game in the NHL this season, behind only Buffalo at 2:13.

Grubauer was replaced by Martin Jones, but Edmonton made it 4-0 when Jesse Puljujarvi scored his third goal of the season at 9:58.

McDavid collected three assists in the first period, and Edmonton’s four goals were the most allowed by the Kraken in the first in franchise history.

Sprong got Seattle on the board 1:50 into the second. It was Sprong’s 11th of the season.

But Kostin and Hyman scored again for the Oilers in the middle period. McDavid got his 40th assist of the season on Hyman’s 17th goal.

McDavid closed it out when he scored his NHL-leading 32nd goal 10:43 into the third.

“I’m always working on my game,” McDavid said. “I’m just trying to get better and some nights it goes well and some nights it doesn’t. That’s the nature of this league, and I’m just trying to help the team win. That’s what I’m paid to do.”

Earlier this season, McDavid became just the fifth NHL player in the past 25 years to score 30 goals in 35 or fewer games.

“What he is doing, I think we should all realize, is quite special,” Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said. “It’s the best league in the world, and he is off to a career year. He is doing something that the league hasn’t seen for a very long time. So that is special.”

Each of Seattle’s past three losses have come against Pacific Division rivals.

“The competitiveness, and that element, and that willingness to check and push and push through hard situations is really important. We weren’t very good there tonight,” coach Dave Hakstol said. “So that’s where, you know, we have to take a close hard look at ourselves. All of us. We’re all in this thing together.”

WORTH NOTING

Edmonton played without center Leon Draisaitl, who was scratched with an unspecified injury. Draisaitl has 21 goals and 36 assists in 36 games this season. ... Larsson picked up an assist on Tanev’s goal 7:33 into the second. It was Larsson’s career-best fifth straight game with an assist.

Oilers: Host Winnipeg on Saturday night.

Kraken: Host the New York Islanders on Sunday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Islanders visit the Oilers after Pageau’s 2-goal game

New York Islanders (21-15-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (20-16-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Edmonton Oilers after Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Islanders’ 6-2 win. Edmonton has a 20-16-2 record overall...
ELMONT, NY
The Associated Press

Flyers play the Coyotes on 3-game winning streak

Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (14-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers come into a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes as winners of three straight games. Philadelphia is 7-9-1 at home and 14-17-7 overall. The Flyers have gone 6-5-6 in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Ducks face the Central Division-leading Stars

Dallas Stars (23-9-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (10-24-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -182, Ducks +154; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks take on the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars. Anaheim has a 6-10-1 record in home games and a...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Washington visits Columbus after Ovechkin’s 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (21-13-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-23-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Columbus is 3-7-1 against the...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Bills’ Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy