4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 3, 2023
New Orleans (23-14) ended up having a chance to move back into first place in the Western Conference on Monday, but Philadelphia spoiled that opportunity with a 120-111 home win in Pennsylvania. Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain late in the third quarter of Monday’s game. Willie Green will...
NBA
Preview: Wizards head to Milwaukee Sunday for first of two-game duel with Bucks
The Wizards (16-21) have won four straight games, a streak that ties their season-long, and are now headed to Milwaukee for two games with the Bucks (23-12), starting Sunday night. Can the Wizards stay hot against one of the league's best teams? Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Fiserv...
NBA
"Still Confident In Our Team" | Utah Opens 2023 Against Sacramento In Rematch From A Week Ago
If the rematch is anything like the first meeting, fans at Vivint Arena are in for a treat on Tuesday night. In one of the season's most entertaining games, Utah fell 126-125 to Sacramento in heartbreaking fashion when Lauri Markkanen's shot at the buzzer came up just short. Markkanen and the Jazz will be out for revenge when Utah hosts the Kings on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.01.2023
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Cleveland 103 Bulls 102. (Bulls: 16-20, 9-9 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 21 pts. Cavs: LeVert: 23 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11. Cavs: Allen: 10. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan and Drummond each with 3. Cavs: Mitchell: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Raptors
Monday, Jan. 2 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. If the last string of games are any indication, the Indiana Pacers are in for an exciting start to 2023. Riding three straight wins, the Pacers (20-17) look to carry their positive momentum into the new year when they host the Toronto Raptors (16-20) on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
NBA
Grizzlies Close 2022 with Home Victory over Pelicans
The Memphis Grizzlies used a big fourth quarter to close out the New Orleans Pelicans and the year 2022 in a 116-101 victory. The Grizzlies went 31-6 in regular season home games during the calendar year. Ja Morant scored 23 of his 32 points after halftime and recorded eight assists...
NBA
Recap: Wizards fall to Bucks 123-113 in Milwaukee
The Wizards came into Tuesday night's meeting with the Bucks seeking their sixth win in a row. While the Wizards' frontcourt was the story of the first meeting between these two teams on Sunday night, it was the Bucks' frontcourt that dominated this matchup. Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled a career-high 55 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to help lead the Bucks to a 123-113 victory over the Wizards.
NBA
Most Memorable Orlando Magic Wins in 2022
Chuma Okeke led seven Orlando players in double figures with 19 points and Franz Wagner scored 18, including a go-ahead shot with 54 seconds left, as the Magic edged the Mavs in a thriller. Maxi Kleber missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds and Reggie Bullock was unable to connect on a follow-up that would have sent the game into overtime.
NBA
Rob Williams’ Time-Stopping Dunk Leads to Bizarre Night in Denver
Rob Williams lived up to his Timelord nickname Sunday night, using his power to stop time in Denver. With just over eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of a New Year’s Day matchup between the Celtics and Nuggets, Boston’s veteran center caught an alley-oop lob from Jaylen Brown and slammed it through the iron with authority.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: 76ers 120, Pelicans 111
76ers (22-14), Pelicans (23-14) New Orleans outscored Philadelphia by six points when Zion Williamson was in the game Monday, but a right hamstring strain in the third quarter meant the 2021 NBA All-Star wasn’t on the Wells Fargo Center hardwood during a crucial stretch. Philadelphia capitalized by turning a three-point lead through three quarters into a multi-possession advantage for much of the final stanza, gaining a split of meetings vs. New Orleans over the past four days. After the 76ers started fast and went up by eight through the first quarter, the Pelicans won the middle periods 56-51 to keep it a close game, with Williamson scoring 22 of those points. “That was extremely difficult,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of Williamson’s injury. “It was right at a pivotal moment during the game. We’ll get some imaging and look at him (Tuesday), but hopefully he’s OK. But it was a tough loss for us.”
NBA
Bulls comeback falls short to Cavs, DeRozan's buzzer shot off the mark
It’s a new year; but it’s a different one. Because this time DeMar missed, and the Bulls weren’t celebrating like a year ago when DeRozan’s flamingo runner—you know, one legged and pretty as pink—beat the Indiana Pacers at the buzzer. Instead, DeRozan’s Saturday night imitation wasn’t special enough as DeRozan’s winning attempt at the buzzer went awry and the Cleveland Cavaliers survived for a 103-102 victory over the Bulls.
NBA
"Hurts Right Now" | Markkanen's Buzzer-Beater Waived Off, Jazz Fall To Kings In Heartbreaker
It doesn't get closer than that. In what can only be described as absolutely heartbreaking, Utah couldn't catch a break when needed and fell 117-115 to Sacramento on Tuesday night. "Continue to be amazed by our team's resolve and ability to just battle every single night," head coach Will Hardy...
NBA
Late Push Not Enough For Hornets In Loss To Lakers
Smith Returns from Injury; Charlotte Hurt by Early Shot Selection Issues, Fast-Break Defense. Ten days ago, the Charlotte Hornets got the best of the Los Angeles Lakers in a chaotic finish out west and in the rematch on Monday night, the purple and gold returned the favor in similar fashion by sending the hosts to a 121-115 loss at Spectrum Center.
NBA
Zion Williamson among five Pelicans listed as out for Houston game Wednesday
HOUSTON (10-27) Monday loss vs. Dallas. Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
All Thunder in Win Over Boston
All season the Thunder has talked about playing to its brand and basketball identity. Free-flowing offense where all five players can be playmakers, play finishers and movers. Ferocious but disciplined defense that doesn’t shy away from the moment of truth. But a massive part of the Thunder identity is one that’s existed throughout all 15 years here in Oklahoma City, and that is pure, contagious fun.
NBA
POWER RANKINGS >> Trail Blazers Remain In The Middle Of The Ranks Heading Into The New Year
Coming off a tough week 11 on the road, the Portland Trail Blazers returned home for a game on Monday, Dec. 26 as they defeated the Charlotte Hornets before a much-needed three-day break. The team then headed down to San Fransisco dropping to the Warriors on Friday to end week 12, 1-1.
NBA
Trail Blazers Ring In The New Year As The Pistons Roll Into Town
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (18-17) vs DETROIT PISTONS (10-29) Jan. 2, 2023 — Moda Center — 7:00 pm PST. Portland and Detroit will meet two times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in Portland on Jan. 2. LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers won the 2021-22 season...
NBA
Grant Leads Versus Old Team, Payton II Debuts With New Team In Win Versus Pistons
Most of the buzz heading into Monday night’s game had to do with a player finally making his debut with his new team. But it was the performance of a player against his old team that proved to be the highlight of the night. Jerami Grant, in his first...
Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah
Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
