Fox11online.com
Kriewaldt stepping down at Freedom
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Clint Kriewaldt has stepped down as the head football coach at Freedom after two seasons. Kriewaldt was in his second tenure as the Irish's head coach, but the main reason he is leaving is his son Carter and daughter Kierstin (twin siblings) are graduating this spring from Freedom and he wants to be able to follow his kids in college.
Fox11online.com
HSGT: De Pere, Bay Port, Freedom post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday in High School Game Time, De Pere beat Notre Dame 73-43 in boys basketball as John Kinziger established a new program scoring record for the Redbirds. Meanwhile, Bay Port outscored Green Bay Southwest 88-79 in another boys game, while Freedom girls defeated Fox Valley Lutheran...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: Notre Dame the new No. 1; Kaukauna No. 2
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A new year is here and the FOX 11 Top 11 girls basketball rankings has a new No. 1 team, Notre Dame. The Tritons take over the top spot after previous No. 1 Neenah fell 60-59 to Hortonville, while Kaukauna moves to No. 2. Meanwhile, Lourdes...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: Top 5 remain undefeated in boys rankings
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It may be a new year, bu there's nothing new about the first FOX 11 Top 11 boys basketball rankings, at least in the top half. The top five teams remain perfect on the season and the top six remain unchanged. What is new is New...
Fox11online.com
All-Canada to return to Green Bay for its 40th anniversary
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay will soon welcome the All-Canada show back for its 40th anniversary after a two-year pause due to COVID-19. The show, which features some of Canada's best fishing and hunting spots, includes several free seminars. The headlining seminars include Chase Parsons from The Next Bite...
Fox11online.com
Over $180,000 goes to increase tourism in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Money from the federal government for COVID-19 relief is helping bring visitors to the Green Bay. Grants from American Rescue Plan Act dollars were given to several organizations to increase tourism after the pandemic. Six recipients received different amounts of money for events and exhibits that...
Fox11online.com
Ice fishing underway on Shawano Lake as conditions improve
SHAWANO LAKE (WLUK) -- As the new year kicks off, ice continues to form on some area waterways. At 6,200 acres, Shawano Lake is one of the largest bodies of water in the state. And right around December 1, experts say the surface typically begins to freeze. "We had ice,...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Metro Fire: City ends holiday season with four red bulbs
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The city of Green Bay ended the holiday season with four residential fires. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department kept track of residential and commercial fires from Nov. 24, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023 as part of the department's Keep the Wreath Green campaign. The campaign...
Fox11online.com
Next Weathermaker to bring wintry mix and slippery roads
(WLUK) -- We're starting out 2023 on Storm Watch. A slow-moving storm system brings several days of unsettled weather, though not all of the precipitation it brings will be frozen. Expect a mix of wintry weather Monday night transitioning to rain for most by Tuesday before the storm wraps up...
wearegreenbay.com
Amazing Corals at new Oshkosh business Sanctuary Aquatics
(WFRV) – With a ten-thousand reef lagoon as its centerpiece, Sanctuary Aquatics will take your breath away. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look at the science behind growing coral and this new Oshkosh business where their mission is to provide sustainably aquacultured corals to the Midwest and beyond.
Fox11online.com
Happy New Year! Northeast Wisconsin parents welcome babies in 2023
(WLUK) -- Families across Northeast Wisconsin rang in the new year with new bundles of joy. In Green Bay, the first baby born in 2023 at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital was Gabriela. She was born at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 5 lbs, 12 oz. and measuring 18.5 inches long.
Fox11online.com
Firefighters respond to packaging machine fire in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Firefighters are responding to a packaging machine fire in Fond du Lac Tuesday evening. The Fond du Lac Fire Department posted on Twitter Tuesday, saying that it was responding to Champion Insulation on S. Hickory Street. No other information has been provided, but FOX 11...
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley Army reserve unit being deployed
NEENAH (WLUK) – Two dozen soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve 395th Ordnance Co. will depart next month for an overseas deployment. A farewell ceremony for family and invited guests, although not the general public, is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to Sgt. First Class Edgar Salzler. The deployment...
wearegreenbay.com
Fire in Outagamie County leaves family without a home
ELLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – One family is without a home after a Tuesday morning fire in Outagamie County. According to firefighters from the Town of Ellington Fire Department, a fire broke out at a home across the road from the fire station on Highway 76 at around 9:30 a.m.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton broker breaks down housing market outlook for 2023
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsinites looking to buy a home in 2023 may have some difficulty as the number of people selling homes is going down. Real estate broker Stacey Hennessey with Century 21 Affiliated says in Northeast Wisconsin, a healthy market has about 950 homes for sale. Currently, there are only about 180.
1490wosh.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total Dec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases 1,722,593 N/A. Fully Vaccinated 3,606,830 (61.8%) N/A. Updated Booster...
Wisconsinites feel the effects of national veterinarian shortage
When Green Bay resident Jake Erb got off work at his job as a UPS driver one day this past August, he noticed something wasn’t right with his Alaskan husky, Bea. He frantically began calling area veterinarians in Green Bay and Appleton, but was told that none would be able to see Bea that night. Erb was told the closest place that might be able to see his dog was in Mosinee, about an hour and a half away.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
WATCH: Plymouth 'Big Cheese Drop' New Year's celebration
PLYMOUTH, Wis. - The annual New Year's Eve "Big Cheese Drop" was held in Plymouth Saturday, Dec. 31. According to the Plymouth Arts Center, the 2022 drop is the 16th in the "Cheese Capital of the World." The celebration included gift bags of Sartori cheese, the event's sponsor, for the...
