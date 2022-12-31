Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Snow ends Wednesday morning, followed by cold air: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, January 3
The winter storm continues in south central and eastern KELOLAND. The heaviest snowfall is in the southeast. Icing continues in NW Iowa, where warm air at cloud level has dropped light rain onto frozen ground. There has even been some lightning, a sign that the storm is plenty intense. Tonight,...
kotatv.com
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
newscenter1.tv
2023 to start with some winter weather, but what about the rest of the week?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the first week of 2023. Temperatures will rise gradually throughout the week. We should see 40’s again by the weekend!. Will we get any precipitation?. 2023 is starting off with...
KEVN
Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hailey Fischer went missing Nov. 29. Just 17 days before her 16th birthday. Hailey is described as a fun-loving, and happy girl who loves her animals. It started as a normal morning. Stephany Fischer, Haileys mom, went to wake up Hailey for school but Hailey...
KELOLAND TV
New Year’s shooting; fatal rollover; Winter storm headlines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to 2023!. It’s Sunday, January 1, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning shooting in central Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is...
Black Hills Pioneer
Pat West sworn in as Meade County sheriff
STURGIS – Pat West, the Meade County sheriff elect was sworn in by Judge Heidi Linngren in the commissioners room with a standing room only crowd on Friday in Sturgis. “I am extremely humbled to be here, and I was really overwhelmed at the amount of people here,” said West. “I have a lot of friends that I have worked with in law enforcement and having them here, brought back great memories and a lot of the things that I like about law enforcement and the camaraderie. Being a part of this swearing in ceremony makes me look forward to having that camaraderie with the sheriffs office employees, there are a lot of great people working there and I look forward to working with them.”
KELOLAND TV
Missing woman located, officials say
RED ELM, S.D. (KELO) — Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement, Cynthia Rousseau-Fischer’s last confirmed location was at the Fort Meade Hospital in Sturgis on Wednesday, December 28. She was driving a white...
KEVN
Rapid City's annual Downtown Restaurant Week is almost here
The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. BHSU unveils a new five-year plan. City leaders plan for downtown economic development project. Updated: 9 hours ago. The bridge between downtown Rapid City and South Dakota Mines has been in the...
newscenter1.tv
Water main break affecting 15 Rapid City residences
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A water main break in the area of West Rapid Street and 32nd Street in Rapid City affected 15 residences Tuesday morning. City utility crews responded to the break, and repairs are expected to be done sometime this afternoon. There are no traffic impacts, but...
kotatv.com
Custer man is arrested following deadly crash in North Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A person is dead and a driver is arrested for vehicular homicide following an early morning rollover crash Saturday on East North Street, Rapid City. Police arrested 20-yearold Nicholas Herman of Custer. As well as vehicular homicide, Herman is charged with two counts of vehicular battery, minor consuming, reckless driving and driving under the influence.
Black Hills Pioneer
Whitewood shop destroyed in fire
WHITEWOOD — A residential shop was destroyed in a Sunday afternoon fire near Whitewood. At approximately 4:20 p.m., Whitewood firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the shop on Weyrich Lane, about a mile north of Whitewood.
KELOLAND TV
20-year-old arrested after fatal rollover crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating a fatal rollover crash near East North Street this weekend. According to the department, the early morning crash sent two occupants to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say alcohol has been determined to be a factor in...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City man arrested in connection with fatal shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police said they arrested 28-year-old William Hopkins of Rapid City on Monday in connection with the November 20 shooting death of 28-year-old Jon Walter II. On November 20, police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of North 7th Street for a report...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Ward 1 Alderman Pat Jones announces that he is running for second term in 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D — Ward 1 Alderman Pat Jones has announced that he is running for a second term on the Rapid City Council after finishing his current three-year term. Jones says he is running for re-election to continue to serve the area he loves and make sure that all voices are heard and represented.
sdpb.org
Local humane societies are full
A multitude of factors are straining humane societies in the Black Hills. Some of the causes are issues that helped define 2022—the pandemic, housing and inflation. Two-month-old Australian shepherds Dylan and Bindi sit behind a crate in the Humane Society of the Black Hills. The puppy pair is part of an increasing number of dogs at the Rapid City shelter.
