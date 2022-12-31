ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, SD

kotatv.com

Snow is likely to begin the new year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hailey Fischer went missing Nov. 29. Just 17 days before her 16th birthday. Hailey is described as a fun-loving, and happy girl who loves her animals. It started as a normal morning. Stephany Fischer, Haileys mom, went to wake up Hailey for school but Hailey...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

New Year’s shooting; fatal rollover; Winter storm headlines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to 2023!. It’s Sunday, January 1, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning shooting in central Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Pat West sworn in as Meade County sheriff

STURGIS – Pat West, the Meade County sheriff elect was sworn in by Judge Heidi Linngren in the commissioners room with a standing room only crowd on Friday in Sturgis. “I am extremely humbled to be here, and I was really overwhelmed at the amount of people here,” said West. “I have a lot of friends that I have worked with in law enforcement and having them here, brought back great memories and a lot of the things that I like about law enforcement and the camaraderie. Being a part of this swearing in ceremony makes me look forward to having that camaraderie with the sheriffs office employees, there are a lot of great people working there and I look forward to working with them.”
MEADE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Missing woman located, officials say

RED ELM, S.D. (KELO) — Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement, Cynthia Rousseau-Fischer’s last confirmed location was at the Fort Meade Hospital in Sturgis on Wednesday, December 28. She was driving a white...
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Rapid City's annual Downtown Restaurant Week is almost here

The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. BHSU unveils a new five-year plan. City leaders plan for downtown economic development project. Updated: 9 hours ago. The bridge between downtown Rapid City and South Dakota Mines has been in the...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Water main break affecting 15 Rapid City residences

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A water main break in the area of West Rapid Street and 32nd Street in Rapid City affected 15 residences Tuesday morning. City utility crews responded to the break, and repairs are expected to be done sometime this afternoon. There are no traffic impacts, but...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Custer man is arrested following deadly crash in North Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A person is dead and a driver is arrested for vehicular homicide following an early morning rollover crash Saturday on East North Street, Rapid City. Police arrested 20-yearold Nicholas Herman of Custer. As well as vehicular homicide, Herman is charged with two counts of vehicular battery, minor consuming, reckless driving and driving under the influence.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Whitewood shop destroyed in fire

WHITEWOOD — A residential shop was destroyed in a Sunday afternoon fire near Whitewood. At approximately 4:20 p.m., Whitewood firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the shop on Weyrich Lane, about a mile north of Whitewood.
WHITEWOOD, SD
KELOLAND TV

20-year-old arrested after fatal rollover crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating a fatal rollover crash near East North Street this weekend. According to the department, the early morning crash sent two occupants to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say alcohol has been determined to be a factor in...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City man arrested in connection with fatal shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police said they arrested 28-year-old William Hopkins of Rapid City on Monday in connection with the November 20 shooting death of 28-year-old Jon Walter II. On November 20, police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of North 7th Street for a report...
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Local humane societies are full

A multitude of factors are straining humane societies in the Black Hills. Some of the causes are issues that helped define 2022—the pandemic, housing and inflation. Two-month-old Australian shepherds Dylan and Bindi sit behind a crate in the Humane Society of the Black Hills. The puppy pair is part of an increasing number of dogs at the Rapid City shelter.
RAPID CITY, SD

