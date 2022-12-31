ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Durant Reacts To LeBron James' Big Night: "Masterful 47 I Just Watched..."

By Gautam Varier
 4 days ago

Kevin Durant was highly impressed by LeBron James' masterful performance against the Atlanta Hawks.

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

It is safe to say that Kevin Durant knows a thing or two about greatness. Durant may not be the most popular figure among fans these days, and while he loves to clap back at those who he feels have slighted him, he never shies away from giving someone props if they deserve it.

LeBron James certainly deserved all the praise in the world after he scored a season-high 47 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win over the Atlanta Hawks. James also had 10 rebounds to go with 9 assists in the game, and KD was highly impressed by his great rival's performance.

"Masterful 47 I just watched, LeBron James. Masterful…GGz"

It was masterful indeed! It is truly amazing to watch LeBron continue to perform like this at this stage of his career, and we should appreciate him for as long as he is still playing. For as great as he has been, team success has eluded the Lakers, but that isn't the case for Durant and his Nets, who have won 10 games in a row.

Kevin Durant Took A Shot At Steve Nash

Considering the start that the Nets had, you couldn't have imagined that they'd win 10 games in a row at any point this season. It has been a remarkable turnaround, and when explaining their recent success, KD took a shot at their former head coach Steve Nash .

Durant stated that the Nets didn't have an identity to start the season and that they have now started to figure things out. The Nets have really taken off since Nash was replaced by Jacque Vaughn, and it is clear that his message is getting through to this team. They have the best record in the league since he took over and they're now tied with the Bucks for the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. KD is also starting to receive some MVP buzz, and perhaps this will finally be the season when the Nets deliver when it matters most.

