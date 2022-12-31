NHL roundup: Hurricanes earn team-record 10th straight win

Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen scored on power plays as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Florida Panthers 4-0 on Friday night in Raleigh, N.C., for their franchise-record 10th victory in a row.

Carolina also extended its team-record points streak to 16 games. Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta made 19 saves to record his second consecutive shutout.

The first three Carolina goals came on power plays before Jesperi Kotkaniemi added a third-period goal. Brent Burns and Seth Jarvis each assisted on two goals.

Panthers goalie Spencer Knight stopped 30 shots.

Oilers 7, Kraken 2

Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists to extend his point streak to 17 games, matching a career high set last season, as Edmonton won at Seattle.

Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each scored twice and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also had four assists for the Oilers, who won their second consecutive game. Darnell Nurse had a goal and an assist, Jesse Puljujarvi also scored and Stuart Skinner made 36 saves.

Daniel Sprong and Brandon Tanev scored for the Kraken, who dropped to 0-2-1 their its past three games and fell to fifth place in the division and below the playoff line in the Western Conference.

Devils 4, Penguins 2

Nico Hischier’s short-handed goal in the second period stood as the winner as New Jersey ended a two-game losing streak with a win at Pittsburgh.

Jack Hughes added two goals, Dougie Hamilton a goal and an assist and Dawson Mercer logged two assists for the Devils, who are 2-7-1 in their past 10 games. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves for the victory.

Evgeni Malkin and Jeff Carter scored for the Penguins, who have lost four in a row (0-2-2). Tristan Jarry stopped 24 shots.

Predators 6, Ducks 1

Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists for visiting Nashville in an easy win against lowly Anaheim.

Colton Sissons had a goal and an assist and Juuso Parssinen had two assists for the Predators, who snapped a two-game skid and are 3-1-1 in their past five games after a six-game losing streak (0-4-2). Juuse Saros made 26 saves.

Sam Carrick scored and John Gibson made 37 saves for the Ducks, who have lost four of their past five (1-3-1).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: