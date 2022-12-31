Read full article on original website
DeSantis presidency would be just as 'terrifying' as Trump's, Vanity Fair article laments
Vanity Fair political correspondent Bess Levin outlined 13 reasons why a Ron DeSantis presidency in 2024 would be equally as "terrifying" as a Donald Trump one.
Donald Trump's first abortion mistake
Donald Trump added pro-life Americans to those whom he blames for tripping him on his newly engaged run for the White House.
Pro-life groups rebut Trump's midterm blame: 'Nonsense,' 'Losing political strategy'
Former President Trump blamed pro-lifers for Republican losses in the November midterm elections, but pro-life organizations said his assessment was wrong.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Marie Osmond debuts her new look in rare photo with husband Steve Craig at Disney World
Marie Osmond shared photos of her time at Walt Disney World with husband Steve Craig, who she remarried in 2011. She also debuted a new hairstyle.
Some House Republicans concerned McCarthy speakership would continue 'past and ongoing Republican failures'
Nine GOP House members said Kevin McCarthy's election to the speakership could mean a continuation of past and ongoing Republican failures.
Idaho murder suspect’s former student says behavior changed after slayings: ‘He seemed preoccupied'
Bryan Kohberger, a PhD student in Washington State University’s criminal justice program, was arrested for allegedly murdering four University of Idaho students.
House speaker battle: Profanities fly as Republican factions get heated over McCarthy speakership bid
Profanities flew during a House GOP Conference meeting Tuesday regarding House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid for speakership.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s family issues statement after his arrest: 'Presumption of innocence'
The family of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the suspect in the Nov. 13 Idaho murder of four university students, has released a statement.
Pete Rose, recipient of lifetime MLB ban for betting, places first legal sports bet in Ohio
Pete Rose, who received a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball for betting on sports as manager of the Cincinnati Reds, placed the first legal sports bet in Ohio history.
Idaho murders: PA police say 'force was used' when search warrant was executed at Kohberger home
Pennsylvania police say "force was used" when law enforcement executed a search warrant in the arrest of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger on Dec. 30.
McCarthy claims Matt Gaetz told him he wouldn't care if speaker stalemate ends with Democrat leading the House
Kevin McCarthy claims Matt Gaetz told him he would not mind if Democrat Hakeem Jeffries were to win the speakership in a plurality vote due to the stalemate over McCarthy's bid.
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker.
Chilling video of Damar Hamlin talking about Bills teammate Dane Jackson surfaces
A video of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin talking about his teammate Dane Jackson went viral on Monday night after his scary ordeal.
Dollar Tree Employee murdered with machete
A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio store on New Year’s Day.
China's new foreign minister praises Americans, strikes friendly tone
The Chinese Communist Party has promoted its ambassador to the U.S., Qin Gang, to the position of foreign minister, striking a surprisingly friendly tone.
NYC millionaire pharma executive convicted of killing autistic son found dead after Supreme Court revokes bail
New York City pharmaceutical executive Gigi Jordan, convicted of killing her 7-year-old autistic son, was found dead after Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor revoked bail.
Bryan Kohberger's family 'shocked,' believes police nabbed wrong man in Idaho murders: report
Bryan Christopher Kohberger's family believes police arrested the wrong suspect for the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students, according to a report.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger studied under expert on serial killer BTK; daughter 'sick' at news
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's advanced studies in criminology included time studying with the psychologist who co-wrote a book with serial killer BTK.
Florida New Year's Day shooting leaves 2 dead and 4 injured: Police
A shooting in Florida on New Year's Day left two men dead and four others injured, and police are looking for any information that can lead to an arrest.
