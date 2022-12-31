LOS ANGELES- Ahead of their big matchup with No. 11 Penn State, No. 8 Utah football announced Sunday evening the “Moment of Loudness” would take place in the 109th Rose Bowl Game. The “Moment of Loudness” has become an integral tradition for the Utes over the past two seasons as a way for the team and fans to honor running back Ty Jordan and cornerback Aaron Lowe who tragically passed away during the 2021 season. The “Moment of Loudness” has recently evolved in the 2022 football season to include all beloved members of the Utah football family who are no longer with us.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO