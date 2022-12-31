ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 2

Shane Edwards
3d ago

I wonder if when it fell his instincts were to try and hold it up for his co-workers. This kid was built like a tank and grew up taking hits. I would guess in a nano second he was going to try and power through it, maybe saving the others. I doubt he gave it thought, but rather it would've been instinctual. 🙏 RIP

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

BYU Football Hires Former Player Justin Ena To Join Defensive Staff

PROVO, Utah – Former BYU football linebacker Justin Ena is returning home to his alma mater. BYU announced Monday that Ena is the newest Cougars revamped defensive staff member. Ena will coach the linebackers. Kelly Poppinga will coach the defensive ends, Sione Po’uha will be on defensive tackles, Jernaro Gilford remains with the cornerbacks, and defensive coordinator Jay Hill will lead the safeties.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Football Falls In 2023 Rose Bowl Game To Penn State

PASADENA, Calif. – The Utah Utes fell in the Rose Bowl Game for the second straight season after losing to the Penn State Nittany Lions. The No. 8 Utes and No. 11 Nittany Lions played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Monday, January 2. Utah lost to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

‘Moment Of Loudness’ To Take Place During Rose Bowl

LOS ANGELES- Ahead of their big matchup with No. 11 Penn State, No. 8 Utah football announced Sunday evening the “Moment of Loudness” would take place in the 109th Rose Bowl Game. The “Moment of Loudness” has become an integral tradition for the Utes over the past two seasons as a way for the team and fans to honor running back Ty Jordan and cornerback Aaron Lowe who tragically passed away during the 2021 season. The “Moment of Loudness” has recently evolved in the 2022 football season to include all beloved members of the Utah football family who are no longer with us.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Instant Takeaways From The Rose Bowl: Some Things Just Aren’t Meant To Be

PASADENA, CA- No. 11 Penn State and No. 8 Utah went at it for a full 60 minutes in the 109th Rose Bowl, unfortunately for the Utes, some things just are not meant to be. The Utes and Nittany Lions traded blows through the first and second quarters, but Utah came out flat in the third quarter and most disastrously of all quarterback Cam Rising exited the game with a leg injury.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Jazz Send Well Wishes To Utah Football Ahead Of Rose Bowl Game

PASADENA, Calif. – The Utah Jazz shared their support of Utah football prior to the Utes’ meeting with the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2023 Rose Bowl Game. The No. 8 Utes and No. 11 Nittany Lions are slated to play at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Monday, January 2.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Cam Rising Leaves Rose Bowl With Injury For Second Straight Year

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah quarterback Cam Rising limped off the Rose Bowl field after suffering a leg injury in the third quarter against Penn State. The Utes (10-3, 7-2) are facing the Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2, 7-2) in “The Grandaddy of Them All”, the Rose Bowl, in Pasadena, CA on Monday, January 2.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Boys Basketball Week 6 Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Rewind recapped Week 6 of the high school boys basketball season in the state of Utah along with an RPI breakdown. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind talked about the first RPI rankings that were released recently. For a full...
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

Thomas Yassmin Touchdown Ties Rose Bowl In Second Quarter

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah answered a Penn State touchdown drive with a more than seven-minute scoring drive of their own to 7-7 first half tie. The Utes (10-3, 7-2) are facing the Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2, 7-2) in “The Grandaddy of Them All”, the Rose Bowl, in Pasadena, CA on Monday, January 2.
NBC News

Brigham Young University offensive lineman dies in construction accident

HONOLULU — Brigham Young University offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed in a construction accident in his hometown in Hawaii, family members said. Veikoso, 22, died Friday after a retaining wall he was helping repair during holiday break from school collapsed, his family confirmed. The Honolulu Fire Department reported that three others were injured when the 15-foot (4.5-meter) rock wall partially fell behind a home in Kailua, which is about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northeast of Honolulu.
KAILUA, HI
kslsports.com

Utah Cracks Women’s AP Top 10 For 1st Time; Gamecocks No. 1

ASSOCIATED PRESS – South Carolina finished 2022 how it started the year: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll. While the top-ranked Gamecocks cruised to a win in their lone game last week, then-No. 4 Indiana, No. 6 N.C. State and No. 7 Virginia Tech all lost as they scrambled to replace injured players.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Larry Brown Sports

Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury

Cam Rising was knocked out of the Rose Bowl Game between his Utah Utes and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Monday after suffering a leg injury. Utah had a 3rd-and-7 at their 28 with just under nine minutes left in the third quarter. Rising was under pressure and scrambled to his left, getting a... The post Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah, Penn State Are More Alike Than Different

LOS ANGELES- No. 8 Utah and No. 11 Penn State are a day away from facing off in the 109th Rose Bowl game and it’s like looking in a mirror. The two opponents are built very similarly and both sides have noted they are more alike than they are different.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy