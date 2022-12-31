Read full article on original website
Shane Edwards
3d ago
I wonder if when it fell his instincts were to try and hold it up for his co-workers. This kid was built like a tank and grew up taking hits. I would guess in a nano second he was going to try and power through it, maybe saving the others. I doubt he gave it thought, but rather it would've been instinctual. 🙏 RIP
2
Comments