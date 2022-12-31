Read full article on original website
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenOconee County, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
Focusing on defense helps Vols' Phillips end offensive slump
Just about everything went well for eighth-ranked Tennessee in Tuesday’s 87-53 win over a solid Mississippi State team at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols played their usual brand of elite defense but also caught fire offensively, shooting 26-of-52 (69.2 percent) from the field and 12-of-21 (57.1 percent) from three-point range against a State team that entered the evening No. 6 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency — arguably the best metric to separate the best from the rest on that side of the court.
MissState coach praises No. 8 Tennessee's culture
The NCAA’s transfer portal and relatively new immediate-eligibility rules allow first-year coaches a bit more leeway than they’ve had in the past, but the fact is first-year coaches have rosters mostly comprised of players they didn’t recruit. Every time first-year Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans...
LIVE UPDATES: No. 8 Tennessee basketball vs. Mississippi State
No. 8 Tennessee continues SEC play on Tuesday night when it hosts Mississippi State in its first home conference game of the season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:01 p.m. ET on ESPNU. GoVols247's Ben McKee and Wes Rucker are sitting courtside and will be providing live updates throughout the game...
No. 8 Tennessee dominates Mississippi State in SEC home opener
No. 8 Tennessee dominated Mississippi State from start to finish on Tuesday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena, beating the Bulldogs 87-53 to win its second straight game to begin conference play. The Vols (12-2, 2-0 SEC) led wire-to-wire after Uros Plavsic won the opening tip and scored on the first...
Rucker: Tuesday's version of Tennessee ain't losing
First-year Mississippi State coach Chris Jans will probably watch film of Tuesday’s game at eighth-ranked Tennessee with his team. Rare are the moments when teams completely disregard film study from the previous game. Gotta scrub it out before moving on, right? Gotta see and understand what went wrong in order to fix it, right?
Ohio State shares message from Georgia grad commending Buckeyes for prioritizing Marvin Harrison Jr.'s health
Ohio State star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. left early during the Buckeyes' 42-41 College Football Playoff semifinal loss at the Peach Bowl Saturday after entering concussion protocol in wake of a hit he took late in the third quarter. Harrison had 5 catches for 106 yards, two touchdowns and counting before he left the game, expressing a desire to return to action but being overruled by trainers. Ohio State fans may be haunted over what could have been had Harrison returned to action considering the Buckeyes went on to blow a 14-point fourth quarter lead in the defeat, but the Buckeyes earned considerable praise for prioritizing Harrison's longterm health when the stakes were high on the field.
Defensive-line transfer schedules official visit to Tennessee
A defensive-line target in the NCAA transfer portal is planning to take an official visit to Tennessee soon.
Three of Tennessee’s recent transfer additions rated by 247Sports
Three of the four transfers Tennessee has added so far this offseason have now been rated by 247Sports. Two of them are currently ranked among the top 10 transfers at their respective positions. BYU linebacker transfer Keenan Pili, who announced his commitment to the Vols on Dec. 21, has received...
Tennessee basketball drops in AP Poll following Ole Miss win
Tennessee basketball dropped one spot to No. 8 in Monday's updated AP Poll following its 63-59 win over Ole Miss last night Wednesday night in Oxford to open up SEC play. UT is the second-highest ranked SEC team. Five SEC teams are ranked in this week's AP Poll. Alabama is...
GoVols247 weekly recruiting chat: 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern time
Get the latest on Tennessee football recruiting in GoVols247’s weekly chat with recruiting editor Ryan Callahan.
Georgia's no targeting call on Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. hit generates reaction
A targeting penalty against Georgia late in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 42-41 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff was picked up after officials ruled Javon Bullard's hit against Marvin Harrison Jr. was legal upon review. Harrison, who made five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the contest, did not return to the game after needing to be helped off the field.
WATCH: Gamecock sign flying over Clemson at Orange Bowl
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. City of Columbia continues inspections at Colony Apartments. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
