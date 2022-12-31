ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Focusing on defense helps Vols' Phillips end offensive slump

Just about everything went well for eighth-ranked Tennessee in Tuesday’s 87-53 win over a solid Mississippi State team at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols played their usual brand of elite defense but also caught fire offensively, shooting 26-of-52 (69.2 percent) from the field and 12-of-21 (57.1 percent) from three-point range against a State team that entered the evening No. 6 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency — arguably the best metric to separate the best from the rest on that side of the court.
MissState coach praises No. 8 Tennessee's culture

The NCAA’s transfer portal and relatively new immediate-eligibility rules allow first-year coaches a bit more leeway than they’ve had in the past, but the fact is first-year coaches have rosters mostly comprised of players they didn’t recruit. Every time first-year Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans...
Rucker: Tuesday's version of Tennessee ain't losing

First-year Mississippi State coach Chris Jans will probably watch film of Tuesday’s game at eighth-ranked Tennessee with his team. Rare are the moments when teams completely disregard film study from the previous game. Gotta scrub it out before moving on, right? Gotta see and understand what went wrong in order to fix it, right?
Ohio State shares message from Georgia grad commending Buckeyes for prioritizing Marvin Harrison Jr.'s health

Ohio State star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. left early during the Buckeyes' 42-41 College Football Playoff semifinal loss at the Peach Bowl Saturday after entering concussion protocol in wake of a hit he took late in the third quarter. Harrison had 5 catches for 106 yards, two touchdowns and counting before he left the game, expressing a desire to return to action but being overruled by trainers. Ohio State fans may be haunted over what could have been had Harrison returned to action considering the Buckeyes went on to blow a 14-point fourth quarter lead in the defeat, but the Buckeyes earned considerable praise for prioritizing Harrison's longterm health when the stakes were high on the field.
Georgia's no targeting call on Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. hit generates reaction

A targeting penalty against Georgia late in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 42-41 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff was picked up after officials ruled Javon Bullard's hit against Marvin Harrison Jr. was legal upon review. Harrison, who made five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the contest, did not return to the game after needing to be helped off the field.
