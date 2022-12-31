ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nodq.com

Doudrop addresses report about her absence from WWE television

Doudrop hasn’t competed on WWE television since the September 6th 2022 edition of NXT. In regards to her absence, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com explained that Doudrop along with other international stars such as Blair Davenport, Tyler Bate, and Gallus have been dealing with visa issues that need to be resolved before they can return to television.
nodq.com

Sasha Banks reportedly not alone heading into NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and is expected to make further appearances in Japan. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Sasha’s former WWE women’s tag team title partner Trinity “Naomi” Fatu is also currently slated to be in Japan. Johnson noted the following…
nodq.com

Video: The greatest WWE wrestling angle of 1984

In this video, I give my pick for the greatest WWE wrestling angle of 1984. If you like this short, please considering clicking on the subscribe button and spreading the word!
nodq.com

Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) officially debuts with NJPW

During the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV event, Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) made her debut with the promotion. Mercedes came down to the ring after Kairi (Sane) successfully defended the IWGP women’s title. After a face-off in the ring, Mercedes attacked Kairi and left her laying. Mercedes cut...
nodq.com

Pro Wrestling Tees’ top 25 best selling wrestlers of 2022 revealed

Pro Wrestling Tees published a list of the merchandise store’s top 25 best selling wrestlers of 2022. The following list was calculated from items sold on both ProWrestlingTees.com and ShopAEW.com…. 3. MJF. 4. THE ACCLAIMED. 5. JON MOXLEY. 6. MALAKAI BLACK. 7. YOUNG BUCKS. 8. FTR. 9. STING. 10....
nodq.com

Jeff Jarrett: “I am sick and tired of my wife having to go through this pain”

As previously noted, Max Caster rapped about Jeff Jarrett “stealing” his wife Karen from her ex-husband Kurt Angle during his music video that aired on AEW Dynamite. During his podcast, Jeff addressed the fallout from Caster’s rap…. “The whole, that I’m stealing Kurt Angle’s wife, that is...
nodq.com

Former WWE wrestler seemingly teases a 2023 Royal Rumble appearance

It was previously reported that former WWE wrestlers Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green could return to WWE together in similar fashion to Mike and Maria Kanellis in 2017. Cardona commented on his 2022 and seemingly teased a 2023 Royal Rumble appearance by including a Rumble-style countdown in his social media post…
nodq.com

Booker T addresses his status as a color commentator for the WWE NXT brand

With WWE NXT announcer Wade Barrett filing in for Pat McAfee on WWE Smackdown commentary during the college football season, Booker T was initially brought in as a temporary replacement for Barrett. However, it appears that Booker T has a full-time spot on the NXT commentary team as he noted the following during his podcast…
nodq.com

Rift: Will CM Punk return to AEW in 2023?

In this video, I discuss the chances of CM Punk making a return to AEW in 2023. If you like this short, please considering clicking on the subscribe button and spreading the word!
nodq.com

MR. TITO: Remembering Owen Hart’s Death & WWE’s Decision to Continue Over the Edge 1999 PPV

First and foremost, prayers to Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during the Bills vs. Bengals NFL Monday Night Football game tonight. When he made a tackle, he appeared to take a helmet to the chest and when he got up after making the play, he passed out. CPR & oxygen was given and Damar was rushed to the hospital, where he was announced to be in “critical” condition.
CINCINNATI, OH
nodq.com

Cody Rhodes’ WWE return is “absolutely not going to be” a surprise

As seen during the January 2nd 2023 edition of WWE RAW, WWE started hyping up the return of Cody Rhodes from injury with a multi-part video series. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Cody’s creative direction heading into Wrestlemania 39…. “So I had always figured that...
nodq.com

John Cena’s return draws highest viewership for WWE Smackdown in two years

The December 30th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown drew 2.629 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demo. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com noted that it was the highest overall Smackdown viewership since the Christmas 2020 show that had an NFL game lead-in. If the Christmas 2020 show isn’t included, it was the highest viewership since February of 2020. Cena’s match was the highest quarter hour with 2.830 million viewers.
nodq.com

Kenny Omega opens up about his time in WWE’s developmental system

Kenny Omega did an interview with monthlypuroresu.com and talked about being part of WWE’s developmental system and deciding to wrestle in Japan instead…. Monthly Puroresu: “In past interviews you’ve mentioned meeting with Kenta Kobashi and Naomichi Marufuji, and all these guys early on when you went over there. But what was that reaction or the light bulb moment that made you think, ‘I’m going to go do this. I’m going to make it happen.’ What made you think, ‘I’ve got what it takes to go hang with these guys?’
MISSOURI STATE
nodq.com

WWE official says “you’re a hater” if you don’t think The Bloodline is the best thing in wrestling

During his podcast, WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James commented on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline…. “So it’s the greatest in distant history, that’s for sure. It’s the hottest thing in sports entertainment, in professional wrestling. The bloodline storyline as a whole and the intricacies in the relationship and the characters, it is the best thing in wrestling right now. And there’s not even a close second. Like that’s just just how it is. And so look, I don’t say that because they hired me back, I say that because it’s a fact.
nodq.com

What is being said about Austin Theory’s absence from WWE live event in Toronto

WWE United States champion Austin Theory did not appear at Friday night’s WWE live event in Toronto as advertised. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about the situation…. “Theory on Friday was not in Toronto, but I was told it’s not an injury or anything like that. He...
nodq.com

NWA’s weekly Powerrr show making a return to YouTube

CHICAGO — The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) is making bold changes this year to allow our television programming to be available to the largest international audience possible. We are proud to announce that starting immediately, NWA Powerrr will return as first run programming on the NWA YouTube Channel on Tuesdays at 6:05 p.m. EST and NWA USA will remain airing at 12:00 p.m. EST on Saturdays on the channel as well. NWA pay-per-view programming will still be available through FITE TV.

Comments / 0

Community Policy