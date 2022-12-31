Read full article on original website
Related
nodq.com
Doudrop addresses report about her absence from WWE television
Doudrop hasn’t competed on WWE television since the September 6th 2022 edition of NXT. In regards to her absence, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com explained that Doudrop along with other international stars such as Blair Davenport, Tyler Bate, and Gallus have been dealing with visa issues that need to be resolved before they can return to television.
nodq.com
Sasha Banks reportedly not alone heading into NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and is expected to make further appearances in Japan. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Sasha’s former WWE women’s tag team title partner Trinity “Naomi” Fatu is also currently slated to be in Japan. Johnson noted the following…
nodq.com
Video: The greatest WWE wrestling angle of 1984
In this video, I give my pick for the greatest WWE wrestling angle of 1984. If you like this short, please considering clicking on the subscribe button and spreading the word!
nodq.com
Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) officially debuts with NJPW
During the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV event, Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) made her debut with the promotion. Mercedes came down to the ring after Kairi (Sane) successfully defended the IWGP women’s title. After a face-off in the ring, Mercedes attacked Kairi and left her laying. Mercedes cut...
nodq.com
Pro Wrestling Tees’ top 25 best selling wrestlers of 2022 revealed
Pro Wrestling Tees published a list of the merchandise store’s top 25 best selling wrestlers of 2022. The following list was calculated from items sold on both ProWrestlingTees.com and ShopAEW.com…. 3. MJF. 4. THE ACCLAIMED. 5. JON MOXLEY. 6. MALAKAI BLACK. 7. YOUNG BUCKS. 8. FTR. 9. STING. 10....
nodq.com
Jeff Jarrett: “I am sick and tired of my wife having to go through this pain”
As previously noted, Max Caster rapped about Jeff Jarrett “stealing” his wife Karen from her ex-husband Kurt Angle during his music video that aired on AEW Dynamite. During his podcast, Jeff addressed the fallout from Caster’s rap…. “The whole, that I’m stealing Kurt Angle’s wife, that is...
nodq.com
Saraya on Sasha Banks: “I love the fact that she took her career into her own hands”
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. In an interview with The UK Metro, Saraya commented on...
nodq.com
WWE Hall of Famer publicly shoots down the idea of a 2023 Royal Rumble appearance
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat, who came out of retirement in November of 2022 for one more match, shot down the idea of a 2023 Royal Rumble appearance while speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda.com…. “Thanks, but no thanks. Yeah, I think it’s too big of a stage for...
nodq.com
Former WWE wrestler seemingly teases a 2023 Royal Rumble appearance
It was previously reported that former WWE wrestlers Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green could return to WWE together in similar fashion to Mike and Maria Kanellis in 2017. Cardona commented on his 2022 and seemingly teased a 2023 Royal Rumble appearance by including a Rumble-style countdown in his social media post…
nodq.com
Booker T addresses his status as a color commentator for the WWE NXT brand
With WWE NXT announcer Wade Barrett filing in for Pat McAfee on WWE Smackdown commentary during the college football season, Booker T was initially brought in as a temporary replacement for Barrett. However, it appears that Booker T has a full-time spot on the NXT commentary team as he noted the following during his podcast…
nodq.com
Rift: Will CM Punk return to AEW in 2023?
In this video, I discuss the chances of CM Punk making a return to AEW in 2023. If you like this short, please considering clicking on the subscribe button and spreading the word!
nodq.com
MR. TITO: Remembering Owen Hart’s Death & WWE’s Decision to Continue Over the Edge 1999 PPV
First and foremost, prayers to Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during the Bills vs. Bengals NFL Monday Night Football game tonight. When he made a tackle, he appeared to take a helmet to the chest and when he got up after making the play, he passed out. CPR & oxygen was given and Damar was rushed to the hospital, where he was announced to be in “critical” condition.
nodq.com
Cody Rhodes’ WWE return is “absolutely not going to be” a surprise
As seen during the January 2nd 2023 edition of WWE RAW, WWE started hyping up the return of Cody Rhodes from injury with a multi-part video series. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Cody’s creative direction heading into Wrestlemania 39…. “So I had always figured that...
nodq.com
John Cena’s return draws highest viewership for WWE Smackdown in two years
The December 30th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown drew 2.629 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demo. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com noted that it was the highest overall Smackdown viewership since the Christmas 2020 show that had an NFL game lead-in. If the Christmas 2020 show isn’t included, it was the highest viewership since February of 2020. Cena’s match was the highest quarter hour with 2.830 million viewers.
nodq.com
Kenny Omega opens up about his time in WWE’s developmental system
Kenny Omega did an interview with monthlypuroresu.com and talked about being part of WWE’s developmental system and deciding to wrestle in Japan instead…. Monthly Puroresu: “In past interviews you’ve mentioned meeting with Kenta Kobashi and Naomichi Marufuji, and all these guys early on when you went over there. But what was that reaction or the light bulb moment that made you think, ‘I’m going to go do this. I’m going to make it happen.’ What made you think, ‘I’ve got what it takes to go hang with these guys?’
nodq.com
WWE official says “you’re a hater” if you don’t think The Bloodline is the best thing in wrestling
During his podcast, WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James commented on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline…. “So it’s the greatest in distant history, that’s for sure. It’s the hottest thing in sports entertainment, in professional wrestling. The bloodline storyline as a whole and the intricacies in the relationship and the characters, it is the best thing in wrestling right now. And there’s not even a close second. Like that’s just just how it is. And so look, I don’t say that because they hired me back, I say that because it’s a fact.
nodq.com
What is being said about Austin Theory’s absence from WWE live event in Toronto
WWE United States champion Austin Theory did not appear at Friday night’s WWE live event in Toronto as advertised. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about the situation…. “Theory on Friday was not in Toronto, but I was told it’s not an injury or anything like that. He...
nodq.com
What was reportedly pitched for John Cena at Wrestlemania 39 before WWE’s regime change
As previously noted, there has been talk about John Cena having a match at WWE Wrestlemania 39 and possibly facing either Austin Theory or Logan Paul. Fightful Select noted the following regarding Wrestlemania creative plans…. “We’re told that anything that Vince McMahon had in mind for next year before his...
nodq.com
NWA’s weekly Powerrr show making a return to YouTube
CHICAGO — The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) is making bold changes this year to allow our television programming to be available to the largest international audience possible. We are proud to announce that starting immediately, NWA Powerrr will return as first run programming on the NWA YouTube Channel on Tuesdays at 6:05 p.m. EST and NWA USA will remain airing at 12:00 p.m. EST on Saturdays on the channel as well. NWA pay-per-view programming will still be available through FITE TV.
nodq.com
Video: Does Roman Reigns deserve to be the 2022 Superstar of the Year?
In this video, I comment on if Roman Reigns deserves to be the 2022 Male Superstar of the Year in the NoDQ Year End Awards. If you like this short, please considering clicking on the subscribe button and spreading the word!
Comments / 0