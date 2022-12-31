James “Buster” Corley, a co-founder of the Dave & Buster’s restaurant and entertainment chain, has died in an apparent suicide, according to reports. He was 72. According to ABC affiliate WFAA, officers with the Dallas Police Department responding to the scene at Corley’s home near White Rock Lake on Jan. 2 found a man with an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.” The man was taken to hospital where he later died. Corley’s family later confirmed his identity to the WFAA. “Buster Corley had a stroke four months ago that caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain,”...

DALLAS, TX ・ 22 MINUTES AGO