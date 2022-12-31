ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge’s big second half helps ASU beat UW Huskies 73-65

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Devan Cambridge scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half, Jamiya Neal added 14 points and 12 rebounds — both career highs — and Arizona State beat the UW Huskies 73-65 Sunday, handing Washington its fifth consecutive loss. ASU 73, UW...
TEMPE, AZ
Washington housing market freezes ahead of potential recession

Pending home sales have dropped more than 30% year-over-year across the nation, the lowest level since 2015, according to a new housing market report from Redfin. The most significant declines were in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Austin — each witnessing a drop larger than 50% on average. “It’s best...
KING COUNTY, WA
Rantz: Councilmember storms out of meeting after realizing no one likes her

An Everett City Council meeting got uncomfortable after a councilmember learned in real time that no one likes her, prompting a walk-out. The council accepted nominations for who would serve as president and vice president at its meeting on Jan. 4. Councilmembers Paula Rhyne and Brenda Stonecipher were both nominated. The discussion and debate were civil, with Stonecipher earning the win. Then, it became time to nominate a vice president.

