The NHL held its 14th Winter Classic on Monday in Boston’s historic Fenway Park, home of the Red Sox. The game between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins lived up to its name as Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin appeared to score a tying goal just prior to the horn only to have replay show he was late, allowing the Bruins to win the game 2-1.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO