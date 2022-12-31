Read full article on original website
Comment: Forest striker Sam Surridge linked with Sunderland loan move - should we snap him up?
Given where we find ourselves currently in the Championship table and the fact we have so many injuries, it’s to be expected that Sunderland are going to be linked with lots of players this month in the media. That said, the first legitimate-sounding striker link in the new year...
Matchday Musings: Happy or disappointed with a point after Sunderland’s draw at Blackpool?
Given the sheer amount of injury problems we have at the minute (I think I counted eight, but I could be wrong), plus the fact we lost Ellis Simms less than two days before the game, I wasn’t expecting any major changes to the team at Blackpool. News early...
Sunderland’s January Preview: What have we got coming up this month?
The FA Cup journey starts at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday. For the first time since the 2017/18 season, we are in the third round and we will be looking to make the fourth round for the first time since the 2014/15 season! It won’t be a straightforward task though, as lots of changes are anticipated for the Lads. Shrewsbury was never an easy place to go when we were in League One and we did only win there once in our four seasons.
TEAM NEWS: Bentancur to miss tomorrow’s match at Palace, Bissouma suspended, Kulusevski still questionable
A lot of questions are being asked of Tottenham Hotspur in the wake of Sunday’s disappointing home defeat to Aston Villa. Unfortunately, manager Antonio Conte doesn’t have many answers, at least when it comes to his missing players. Conte held his press conference ahead of Spurs’ trip to...
Jürgen Klopp Provides Injury Updates On Jordan Henderson And Virgil Van Dijk
Liverpool’s up and down season continued with a demoralizing loss to Brentford to open up the 2023 calendar year. Even before the match kicked off, Jürgen Klopp found himself down a midfielder and a captain as Jordan Henderson was not named to the squad. Henderson took a knock...
Sunderland’s fringe players are starting to shine - a huge positive as we aim for the top six!
If one image epitomised the fighting spirit and determination exhibited by Sunderland during the past seven days, it was surely that of Trai Hume making a thunderous and entirely fair tackle on Wigan’s James McClean during our trip to the DW Stadium last Thursday. In front of the 4,500...
Roker Roundtable: Do you want Sunderland to have a good run in the FA Cup this season?
I’d be happy to make plenty of changes and give opportunities to fringe players. Given the injury issues we’ve had this season, I wouldn’t be disappointed to lose, just as long as the players who start get a decent run out. The FA Cup is great but at this point in time, it’s important to make sure that we don’t end up with any more key players picking up injuries.
Everton 1-4 Brighton: Match Recap & Reaction | An absolute travesty and now the inquest continues
Everton took the trip down the East Lancs Road and against all the odds returned home with a point. The hard earned point against Manchester City was met with optimism and pride which have been in short supply this year. The festive period games continue three days later with Everton welcoming Brighton and Hove Albion to Goodison Park for a Tuesday evening match under the lights.
Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will be bidding to begin 2023 in the best possible manner, as we prepare to take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday. United have recorded victories over Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Wolves following the completion of the mid-season break. Bournemouth will make only their ninth ever...
Transfer Rumor Returns: Matheus Nunes Back On
According to Sam Wallace and John Percy’s exclusive for The Telegraph, Liverpool are “exploring a £44 million deal” to sign the new Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder. You might have heard of Nunes because Liverpool were also linked to him when he was playing for Sporting Lisbon in Portugal last season, but the 24-year-old went to Wolves instead.
West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Reading: Player Ratings
Lumley was pretty much the only reason we weren't two or three down in the first 20 minutes. He made one superb stop in particular from point-blank range. A couple of hairy moments in the second half, but without him we wouldn't have been in the game. Junior Hoilett: 6.
Everton vs Brighton - Match Preview | Can Toffees begin 2023 with a win?
Everton will look to build on their battling draw against Manchester City when they kick-off 2023 against Brighton at Goodison Park. The Toffees proved the doubters (myself included) wrong with that feisty performance at the Etihad. I won’t lie, I would have considered a narrow defeat as a decent result before the game, so this is definitely considered bonus point in my book. The miserable defeat at home to Wolves had left us fearing the worst, but the players showed they are still willing to fight for their manager.
Chelsea reach ‘total agreement’ with AS Monaco for Benôit Badiashile transfer — reports
Chelsea have reportedly reached “total agreement” with AS Monaco for the transfer of defender Benôit Badiashile. The Athletic’s David Ornstein was first with the news, pegging the transfer fee around €37-38m. Subsequent reports have rounded that up to €40m. The medical is expected to take place tomorrow, Monday, with the 21-year-old center back then joining the team “immediately” on a 6.5-year contract (to 2029). Given the transfer fee, one would expect him to go into the first-team straight away — one for the future, but also for the present.
Arsenal vs. Newcastle - Preview, Lineups & Talking Points
Something happened last Saturday that we hadn’t seen in ages: Newcastle were held to a goalless draw in a Premier League game for the first time in nine matches spanning a month and a half. The last time to do that to the Magpies was Manchester United and it happened all the way back on Oct. 16th.
Rumour Mongering: Real Madrid Now Favourites to Sign Jude Bellingham
During the World Cup, for many Liverpool fans the most interesting story wasn’t any of the football being played in Qatar but rather the developments in the Jude Bellingham transfer saga, with a string of reports suggesting the midfielder’s signing was an all but done deal. The problem...
Starting XI: Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
Key points ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League match:. (1) After beating Wolves 1-0 at the Molineux stadium on Saturday, Manchester United returns to Old Trafford for Premier League action against newly promoted Bournemouth. It was a great game week for United as they moved up to 4th place as the Reds’ victory in the West Midlands was aided by Spurs’ defeat to Aston Villa. Erik Ten Hag’s men are now 2 points clear with a game in hand of Tottenham who got themselves demoted to the 5th place.
Joao Felix loan on United’s radar, but don’t hold your breath...
Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are all reluctant to meet Atletico Madrid’s demands to pay a £10million loan fee to sign forward Joao Felix according to the Evening Standard. Portugal international Felix would also command a €100m (£86m) option to buy after the Spanish giants set the terms...
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction
Chelsea began the new year the same way we ended the old year, at least as far as our starting lineup was concerned, which saw just one enforced change: César Azpilicueta deputizing for the injured Reece James. Unfortunately, the play itself was a bit less enterprising than against Bournemouth,...
Bernardo Silva Quotes Raise New Questions About Summer Sale for Manchester City
Bernardo Silva has returned with some not so positive quotes and a bit off cuff as the Portuguese star made his thoughts clear. A saga that took up most of the summer, Bernardo seems set on an exit this time around as we take a look at the quotes recently given to Record in Portugal:
Manchester City Deal for Máximo Perrone in ‘Final Stages’
Máximo Perrone is the latest name Manchester City fans will want to be acquainted with. Noted transfer expert, Fab Romano has the deal nearing final stages. The money seems right and the player could be a straight contributor as he is already a natural ‘6’ and a logical fit behind Kalvin Phillips and Rodrigo.
