Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Sarah Fuller, former Vanderbilt kicker, announces soccer retirement from women's professional soccer league
Minnesota Aurora FC goalkeeper Sarah Fuller announced her retirement on Tuesday. She spent her only professional soccer season with Minnesota Aurora FC of the USL W League, but is best known for making history as the first woman to score in a Power Five football game when the Vanderbilt Commodores didn't have a placekicker in 2020.
CBS Sports
Jones scores 16, Southern Illinois defeats Belmont 63-45
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Lance Jones scored 16 points as Southern Illinois beat Belmont 63-45 on Sunday night. Jones also had three steals for the Salukis (11-4, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Marcus Domask scored 14 points and added five assists. The Salukis picked up their sixth straight win. Ben Sheppard led...
Comments / 0