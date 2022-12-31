ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Go | Best Live Music in Jax this Week

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best live music in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music...
New Year's Day baby born at Baptist South

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Not long after people ran in the New Year, the first baby born in 2023 at Baptist Health was welcomed to the world. This New Year's Day baby was delivered at Baptist Medical Center South. She joined the world at 3:11 a.m. weighing 8 pounds and 2.8 oz.
Hurricane Ian remains lingering threat to SWFL’s commercial fishing industry

A hurricane or tropical storm in open waters that seems to affect only marine life and poses no threat to land is often called a “fish storm.” Hurricane Ian, on the other hand, was a fishery storm, posing a serious threat to the livelihood of commercial fishermen along the Gulf Coast of Southwest Florida. After the storm devastated many of the coastal fisheries, docks, marinas and fish houses in the region, local fishermen worry that these damaged properties will be targeted for redevelopment and not be rebuilt.
Sawgrass Marriott - Ponte Vedra - Jori and Doug

Love is such a wonderful thing, but it has it goes it’s own course. Jori and Doug’s love has been a long time coming and we asked them to tell us a little bit of their love story. “Doug and I knew of each other back in high school from 1984-1986, but never really had conversations. We had many mutual friends all of our lives, but never connected. I was married in 1995, had 2 beautiful boys, Josh and Nick, and later divorced in 2011. In 2013, Doug and I met up at a bar with mutual friends that were trying to get us to go out. We have been together every since! We dated almost 9 years when Doug was diagnosed with Stage 4 Melanoma. He proposed to me after his recovery from major surgery. Cancer gave us all a different outlook on life and living it while we can. With almost a year of immunotherapy and a lot of prayers, love and support, Doug is now in remission. :) We were able to plan and execute our dream wedding in Florida and have plans for our Hawaiian Honeymoon!!!!! We are so blessed!”
You (might) never return if you walk down this beautiful Fernandina path

Stock photo of a creepy road. Actual photo wasn't available.Photo byPhoto by Josh Withers on UnsplashonUnsplash. I’m not sure why my sense of adventure waited one of the coldest months Florida has seen in a long time, but in recent days a wanderlust has developed within me and I am currently in a fleeting mode to scratch that itch and search for different outdoor activities around Florida that aren’t too far from my hobbit hole.
Police: Jacksonville man in his 60s dies after domestic dispute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s died at the hospital late New Years Day after he was shot during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man was alive when he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
