Brooklyn, NY

17-year-old fatally shot inside Brooklyn apartment building

By Kenneth Garger
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a Brooklyn apartment building Friday night in the latest act of gun violence to victimize the city’s youth.

The teen was shot in the back at 2201 Caton Ave. in Flatbush at around 8:55 p.m., according to the NYPD.

He was taken to an area hospital where he pronounced dead, cops said.

No arrests were made by early Saturday.

As of Dec. 18, 149 youngsters under the age of 18 had been shot in the Big Apple — a 3% increase over 2021, according to NYPD data.

Jack in the box
4d ago

Thank Eric and Kathy . This is how they cut down on crime DISGUSTING

New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
144K+
Followers
71K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

