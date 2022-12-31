ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

John Glenn pulls away late in 70-48 win over Cambridge in Catfish Challenge tilt

By Kevin Sutton, The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20IRKr_0jzNRkKd00

NEW CONCORD − Host John Glenn pulled away from Cambridge High with a late-game surge to coast to a 70-48 victory in the annual Catfish Challenge between the neighboring rival schools inside the Tank at John Glenn High School.

With just 4:49 left in the third quarter, the game stood deadlocked at 40 as the two schools had battled back and forth the entire night.

At this point in the action, the Muskies made a move and reeled off 10 consecutive points to close out the third quarter with a 50-40 lead.

"The game was back-and-forth all night," John Glenn head coach Eric Sheck explained. "Then we were able to go on that 10-0 run to close the third, and that was the key point in the game. Then we carried over that momentum to the fourth period and were able to pull away from them."

John Glenn then scored the opening bucket in the fourth quarter to extend the lead out to 52-40 and the run to 12 straight points. Cambridge senior Davion Bahr finally scored to halt the JG momentum, and sophomore Jesiah Barnett followed with a short jumper to pull the Bobcats within 52-44 with 6:33 left in the game.

But the Muskies quickly restarted the 'Mo', by reeling off the next 18 points to put the game out of reach at 70-44 on senior Nathan Walker's bucket with just 2:11 left to play.

Cambridge head coach Kyle Peruset was at a loss for words following the disappointing finish to a night where his Bobcats put forth a strong effort for two and a half quarters of action.

"I really don't have much to say," a visibly frustrated Pertuset offered following the game. "They went on that run to close out the third quarter, but we were still in the game. But then we just totally failed to execute at all in the fourth quarter."

John Glenn finished with a dominating 38-16 scoring edge in the second half, with Walker leading the way with 10 of his game-high 20 point effort. Junior Noah Winland provided a spark off the bench in the second half with eight points, including knocking down a pair of triples.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k71vf_0jzNRkKd00

"That's kind of what we expect from Nathan, he's one of our three seniors and we expect him to get us going during key moments," Sheck said. "And that's what he did tonight in the second half, when he plays like that it really energizes our team.

"I think in the second half, our guys did a much better job of finishing shots," Sheck added. "In that first half, we struggled with that and Cambridge got some run outs off of that and took advantage like good teams will do. So I think we really cleaned that up in the last two quarters."

To open the game, John Glenn started on fire from beyond the 3-point line with a total of six 3-pointers to grab a 24-12 lead after the first eight minutes of action. Seniors Kaiden Walls and Bexlee Woodard each knocked down a pair of treys for six points.

Cambridge responded with a vengeance in the second stanza led by Bahr's nine-point outburst, along with freshman Garrett Carpenter's instant offense off the bench with seven. CHS closed the quarter with a 20-8 scoring edge to pull even at 32-32 at the halftime break.

To start the third quarter, the Bobcats took the quick lead at 36-32 at the 6:11 mark with back-to-back buckets from Bahr and Barnett. But things then began to shift in favor of the host Muskies who took control of the action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pECbz_0jzNRkKd00

John Glenn placed four players in double figures with Woodard finishing with 14 points, Walls checked in with 12 and junior Caleb Larrick added 10 to compliment Walker's big night.

Bahr led Cambridge with 16 points, while Barnett added 13 and Carpenter contributed seven markers off the bench. Junior Devin Ogle who entered the night as the Bobcats' leading scorer at 14.5 points per game, battled foul trouble all night and finished with four points.

John Glenn picked up a 38-34 victory in the JV matchup, with Brayden Davis leading the way with 16 points and C.J. Nolan added 10. Cambridge was led by Coen Stoner and Dionte Jones with eight points each.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hqzkZ_0jzNRkKd00

John Glenn improves to 5-3 on the year, while Cambridge slips to a 2-7 mark on the season.

NEXT −John Glenn travels to Crooksville on Friday, while Cambridge travels to Meadowbrook on Tuesday. Both sites will feature 6 p.m. JV tip-offs.

kstutton1@gannett.com; @KSuttonDJSports

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: John Glenn pulls away late in 70-48 win over Cambridge in Catfish Challenge tilt

