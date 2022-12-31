Tennessee small forward Josiah-Jordan James is active for the Vols’ SEC home opener against Mississippi State Tuesday night. James has been in-and-out of the lineup all season and the senior hasn’t played since Tennessee’s Dec. 7 win over Eastern Kentucky. The versatile wing has played in five of Tennessee’s first 12 games of the season including only two of the last nine since playing the first three games of the season.

