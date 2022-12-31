Read full article on original website
Missouri RB With Knoxville Roots Enters Transfer Portal
Missouri RB Elijah Young–a Knoxville, Tennessee, native–entered the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon. Young announced the news via his Twitter account, concluding his message with a Thank You to Missouri and that he has two years of eligibility remaining. Young played three years at Missouri in a reserve...
Propensity To Make Fix-It Plays Driving Tennessee Basketball’s Elite Defense
Tennessee basketball has the nation’s best defense, perching atop the KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency rankings for the sixth straight week. The Vols are tenacious defending the perimeter, turning up the heat at a moment’s notice while the return of Olvier Nkamhoua and progression of Jonas Aidoo gives Tennessee strong rim protection.
Josiah-Jordan James Active For Tennessee Basketball Against Mississippi State
Tennessee small forward Josiah-Jordan James is active for the Vols’ SEC home opener against Mississippi State Tuesday night. James has been in-and-out of the lineup all season and the senior hasn’t played since Tennessee’s Dec. 7 win over Eastern Kentucky. The versatile wing has played in five of Tennessee’s first 12 games of the season including only two of the last nine since playing the first three games of the season.
WATCH: Tennessee Drops Epic Orange Bowl Recap Video
Tennessee Football officially released its 2022 Orange Bowl game recap video on Tuesday night. The three-and-half minute video tells the story of the game that eventually turned into a 31-14 win for the Volunteers over No. 7 Clemson. From Clemson’s first-half field goal troubles to each of Joe Milton’s touchdown...
Former Blue Chip Tennessee Football Target, Kentucky Standout Enters Transfer Portal
Standout Kentucky defensive tackle Justin Rogers plans on entering the transfer portal shortly, 247sports Steve Wiltfong first reported Tuesday morning. Rogers was a two-year starter and three-year contributor for the Kentucky defense, totaling 62 tackles in his time in Lexington. The Oak Park, Michigan native was almost a Vol. Former...
Three of Tennessee’s recent transfer additions rated by 247Sports
Three of the four transfers Tennessee has added so far this offseason have now been rated by 247Sports. Two of them are currently ranked among the top 10 transfers at their respective positions. BYU linebacker transfer Keenan Pili, who announced his commitment to the Vols on Dec. 21, has received...
Zakai Zeigler’s Point Guard Master Class Blitzes Mississippi State
Zakai Zeigler checked into Tennessee’s, 87-53, blowout win over Mississippi State 3:55 into the game, welcomed by a raucous round of applause from the Thompson-Boling Arena crowd. Inbounding the ball under the Bulldogs’s basket, Zeigler flashed a smile to fellow sophomore Jonas Aidoo as the applause continued, bounced an...
Freddie Dilione Early Enrolling ‘Huge’ For His Future With Tennessee Basketball
Tennessee basketball signee Freddie Dilione plans to enroll at Tennessee for the spring semester while joining the basketball team, head coach Rick Barnes confirmed to the media Monday morning. “Freddie decided he wanted to get here as early as he could,” Barnes said. “We’ll get him here and we’ll get...
Tennessee signees check-in at All-American Bowl, pumped for program direction
Tennessee has the 247Sports Composite’s No. 9 recruiting class with several signees set to play in this week’s All-American Bowl. Players checked in Monday in preparation for Saturday’s game that will kickoff at 1 pm (EST) and will be broadcasted live nationally on NBC. Tennessee athlete signee...
‘Different Approach’ Helps James Return To Court Amidst ‘Really Tough’ Season
It hasn’t been the senior season Josiah-Jordan James envisioned. The senior leader of the eighth-ranked Tennessee basketball team played in just five of the Vols’ first 12 games while trying to manage knee pain that’s plagued him since the offseason. Returning to the court for the first...
Everything Rick Barnes Said Ahead Of SEC Home Opener Against Mississippi State
Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the local media Monday morning ahead of the Vols SEC home opener against Mississippi State. The Vols enter their first marquee game at Thompson-Boling Arena 11-2 (1-0 SEC) while Mississippi State (11-2, 0-1 SEC) is coming off back-to-back losses. The eighth-year head coach...
Banks: With 2023 class, Vols getting 'a lot more athletic' on defense
Most of the highly ranked prospects in Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class are expected to play on defense. Most of them have already started practicing with the Vols, too, after recently joining the team to take part in the team’s preparations for Friday’s Orange Bowl. Tennessee defensive coordinator...
Tennessee Basketball Makes Cut For Five-Star Forward
Class of 2024 five-star Airious (Ace) Bailey released a top 12 schools list including Tennessee basketball Saturday. Bailey’s first cut includes Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Oregon, Rutgers, South Carolina Texas and West Virginia. The Powder Springs, Georgia native’s first cut shows his southern ties, including five SEC...
Tennessee, Clemson game was the most-watched Orange Bowl since 2017
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 2022 was the year of orange for the Tennessee Vols. From getting 11 wins this season, beating Florida, Alabama and LSU and winning the Orange Bowl, the Vols had quite the journey. Before taking on Clemson on Friday, everyone was getting prepared for the "orangiest" showdown...
Tennessee Makes Top Seven For Blue Chip Offensive Lineman
Tennessee football made the top seven for four-star class of 2024 offensive lineman Donovan Harbour Saturday. The Vols joined Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Wisconsin in Harbour’s top group. The 6-foot-5, 310 pound lineman is one of the top rated interior offensive linemen in the the...
University of Tennessee buildings damaged during frigid temperatures
Over 30 buildings on the University of Tennessee, Knoxville campus, including Neyland Stadium and two houses in the Sorority Village, were damaged by broken water lines caused by frigid winter weather that swept through the region just in time for Christmas. University of Tennessee buildings damaged during …. Over 30...
KPD: Welfare check turns into standoff
Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon. Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon. What to do if someone goes into Cardiac...
Loud boom rattles North Knox homes
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Homes across the Powell and Halls communities of Knox County were rattled just before four Monday afternoon by a large boom. The WVLT Newsroom was bombarded with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages seeking answers to what the loud noise was. ”It shook the whole house,...
Psychologist dispels myths about suicide
Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: 2022 Year in Review. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group is sharing some numbers from 2022 as program...
Tennessee woman celebrates 105 years of life
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local woman celebrated a milestone birthday ahead of the new year. Helen Acker turned 105 on Dec. 26 and a neighbor threw her a birthday party so she would get the chance to celebrate. She lived in Knoxville her entire life, worked at Regions Bank...
