Catawba, NC

country1037fm.com

Proposed Monroe North Carolina Development Upsets Neighbors

We lived in Monroe for several years before relocating to South Carolina last year. Our neighborhood was peaceful and quiet, and we really enjoyed our time there. And now, a neighborhood near Weddington Road and Red Maple Drive just wants to keep their surroundings peaceful and quiet. However, a proposed Monroe North Carolina development might change that. A developer plans to meet with city officials this week in hopes of a rezoning approval. What is now an empty lot would be the site of more than 300 single-family homes if the plan moves forward. According to WSOC, residents in the nearby neighborhood are not happy with the news. They worry about an increase in traffic among other concerns that come with a development of that size. Some neighbors point to smaller lots bringing down the value of their own property. Simply put, residents say, “We don’t want it.” At this time, the developer seeking rezoning is not known. But, the meeting takes place Wednesday with the City Planning Committee.
MONROE, NC
businesstodaync.com

Corkscrew liquidation sale and other business news

Jan. 3. By TL Bernthal. Corkscrew is holding a liquidation sale through Jan. 15, when it and Nina’s Boutique must close in Birkdale Village. A bartaco will be opened in the combined space. A Corkscrew Wine Shoppe and Bar staffer says the wine bar and shop plans to re-open...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Lincoln County gets their own community kiln

LINCOLNTON – Known locally for his wood-fired pizzas sold at Good Wood Pizza in Lincolnton, Brian Rollins has a passion for dough, brick, and pottery. They are indeed related, at least as far as Rollins is concerned. It all started while on a trip to Tahiti. Rollins saw a...
LINCOLNTON, NC
explorecaldwell.com

Check it Out! Lenoir Was Recently Featured on the News

People love driving up Highway 321 to explore places like Banner Elk, Blowing Rock, and Boone. While these are all great destinations, Lenoir, North Carolina is one incredible place that often gets overlooked. Recently, QC Life did a piece on Lenoir, North Carolina, showcasing the beautiful artwork and sculptures around...
LENOIR, NC
WXII 12

Yadkin County home destroyed in fire

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A home is destroyed after a fire early Monday morning in Yadkinville. Courtney Fire Chief Barry Williard said crews responded to the single-story home on Blevins Road around 4 a.m. Williard said no one was home when the fire started. The home is a total loss.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Come and meet them. Any animal that has been in the shelter 30 days or more can be adopted for free and currently all adoption fees are waived.
STATESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Home destroyed in early morning fire in Yadkinville

YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A home was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning in Yadkinville. According to the chief of the Courtney Fire Department, a home on Blevins Road in Yadkinville caught fire around 3 a.m. Monday and was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Luckily, the owners were not in the home at the […]
YADKINVILLE, NC
WFAE

Three killed in Dilworth construction site scaffolding collapse

Three people were killed Monday morning when scaffolding collapsed at a Dilworth construction site, emergency responders said. The collapse happened shortly after 9 a.m. at the construction site in the 700 block of East Morehead Street. The Charlotte Fire Department and Medic, the county's emergency medical services agency, said two other patients were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and were expected to recover.
CHARLOTTE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Phillips Place | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina

Phillips Place is very close to SouthPark and has several interesting stores, which is why it is one of the malls in Charlotte that we recommend that you also visit. It focuses on premium and luxury brands including Coplon's and Taylor Richards & Conger multi-brand stores. In these stores they sell a large selection of garments from various exclusive fashion brands. But there's more to see including major fashion brands like Brooks Brothers, J. McLaughlin and Allen Edmonds shoe store. There are also movie theaters and very good restaurants including Southern Pecan specializing in southern food or The Palm offering steaks and seafood.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell pair arrested for stealing safe from a Troutman-area home

A man and woman were charged with stealing a safe from a home when the owner was out of town. Steven Floyd Fish, 35, of Mott Road, Mooresville, and Katelynn Paige Woolledge, 26, of Arthurs Road, Troutman, were each charged with felony safecracking, larceny and larceny of a firearm. A magistrate set bond at $30,000 for Woolledge and $220,000 for Fish.
TROUTMAN, NC
kiss951.com

This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina

SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
CHARLOTTE, NC

