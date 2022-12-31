Read full article on original website
country1037fm.com
Proposed Monroe North Carolina Development Upsets Neighbors
We lived in Monroe for several years before relocating to South Carolina last year. Our neighborhood was peaceful and quiet, and we really enjoyed our time there. And now, a neighborhood near Weddington Road and Red Maple Drive just wants to keep their surroundings peaceful and quiet. However, a proposed Monroe North Carolina development might change that. A developer plans to meet with city officials this week in hopes of a rezoning approval. What is now an empty lot would be the site of more than 300 single-family homes if the plan moves forward. According to WSOC, residents in the nearby neighborhood are not happy with the news. They worry about an increase in traffic among other concerns that come with a development of that size. Some neighbors point to smaller lots bringing down the value of their own property. Simply put, residents say, “We don’t want it.” At this time, the developer seeking rezoning is not known. But, the meeting takes place Wednesday with the City Planning Committee.
businesstodaync.com
Corkscrew liquidation sale and other business news
Jan. 3. By TL Bernthal. Corkscrew is holding a liquidation sale through Jan. 15, when it and Nina’s Boutique must close in Birkdale Village. A bartaco will be opened in the combined space. A Corkscrew Wine Shoppe and Bar staffer says the wine bar and shop plans to re-open...
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincoln County gets their own community kiln
LINCOLNTON – Known locally for his wood-fired pizzas sold at Good Wood Pizza in Lincolnton, Brian Rollins has a passion for dough, brick, and pottery. They are indeed related, at least as far as Rollins is concerned. It all started while on a trip to Tahiti. Rollins saw a...
Several families at Statesville apartments without water for more than a week
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Since Christmas Eve, more than a dozen families at the Forest Park Gardens apartments in Statesville have been without water. It’s not how anyone at the complex wanted to start the new year. “We have to try to figure out how to shower, wash clothes,...
explorecaldwell.com
Check it Out! Lenoir Was Recently Featured on the News
People love driving up Highway 321 to explore places like Banner Elk, Blowing Rock, and Boone. While these are all great destinations, Lenoir, North Carolina is one incredible place that often gets overlooked. Recently, QC Life did a piece on Lenoir, North Carolina, showcasing the beautiful artwork and sculptures around...
WXII 12
Yadkin County home destroyed in fire
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A home is destroyed after a fire early Monday morning in Yadkinville. Courtney Fire Chief Barry Williard said crews responded to the single-story home on Blevins Road around 4 a.m. Williard said no one was home when the fire started. The home is a total loss.
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Come and meet them. Any animal that has been in the shelter 30 days or more can be adopted for free and currently all adoption fees are waived.
country1037fm.com
Gallery: Why You Should Go Back To ‘The Schiele’ In Gastonia, North Carolina
See these great big kids? When they were little, I would take them to the Schiele Museum of Natural History at least once a week. I knew that place like the back of my hand. Now, there are so many reasons why you should go back to the Schiele Museum of Natural History in Gastonia, North Carolina.
A Winston-Salem woman waited more than a year for a repair shop to fix her car
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bambi Hughes hopped in her car and headed to pick up a friend from work. She didn’t get too far before something went wrong. Hughes had her phone on the console, and it started to slide off. She was afraid it would fall under her feet, so she went to catch it.
Three killed in Dilworth construction site scaffolding collapse
Three people were killed Monday morning when scaffolding collapsed at a Dilworth construction site, emergency responders said. The collapse happened shortly after 9 a.m. at the construction site in the 700 block of East Morehead Street. The Charlotte Fire Department and Medic, the county's emergency medical services agency, said two other patients were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and were expected to recover.
5 injured, including 4 juveniles, in Marion crash
Five people, including four juveniles, were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion.
tourcounsel.com
Phillips Place | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Phillips Place is very close to SouthPark and has several interesting stores, which is why it is one of the malls in Charlotte that we recommend that you also visit. It focuses on premium and luxury brands including Coplon's and Taylor Richards & Conger multi-brand stores. In these stores they sell a large selection of garments from various exclusive fashion brands. But there's more to see including major fashion brands like Brooks Brothers, J. McLaughlin and Allen Edmonds shoe store. There are also movie theaters and very good restaurants including Southern Pecan specializing in southern food or The Palm offering steaks and seafood.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell pair arrested for stealing safe from a Troutman-area home
A man and woman were charged with stealing a safe from a home when the owner was out of town. Steven Floyd Fish, 35, of Mott Road, Mooresville, and Katelynn Paige Woolledge, 26, of Arthurs Road, Troutman, were each charged with felony safecracking, larceny and larceny of a firearm. A magistrate set bond at $30,000 for Woolledge and $220,000 for Fish.
kiss951.com
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
kiss951.com
This Charlotte, North Carolina Store is Famous For Lots of Lottery Winners
Hundreds of local lottery players flock to a Charlotte, North Carolina store known for winners. And now you are about to get in on the secret. Is it a secret or just incredible luck? Either way, it can’t hurt to know about this store that is known for producing lottery winners.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Impact of biggest headlines of 2022 to carry into 2023 as Iredell County continues to grow
It can be easy to throw together an end-of-the-year column with the biggest stories of the year that was, it’s a time-honored tradition in media. But each year I hope this is a little more than that as we look at stories that left an impact that won’t end when the calendar flips over to 2023.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for January 3
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (6) updates to this series since Updated 55 min ago.
Madalina Cojocari still missing, police continue to ask for tips in confounding case
CORNELIUS, N.C. — It's been 42 days since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was last spotted getting off her school bus on Nov. 21, 2022, in Cornelius, North Carolina. She hasn't been seen since. In a complicated and confusing turn of events, Madalina wasn't reported missing by her mother, Diana Cojocari,...
