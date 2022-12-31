Effective: 2023-01-04 02:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Chisago; Dakota; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Pope; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

