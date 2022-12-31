UPDATE: ‘Rope rescue’ response for crash near Olson/3rd

(Photo sent last Tuesday by Devlin Carey) The cleanup continues in South Park, where dozens of homes and businesses were flooded by last week’s weather-enhanced king tide. The Duwamish River Community Coalition is coordinating support for the flood victims and – in addition to the fundraising we’ve mentioned before – has developed a list of what’s needed. You can see the list here; the requested items include specific clothing, houseware, and cleanup items, as well as bottles of water and bags of rice. That document also includes specifics on who to contact and where to go if you can help. They’ve also been accepting volunteer help – watch here for shifts to sign up for.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO