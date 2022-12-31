UPDATE: ‘Rope rescue’ response for crash near Olson/3rd

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
READER REPORT: Missing a bike? Bags with helmet and lock?
Two “found” reports involving items that might well have been stolen and dumped, so we’re showing them here rather than pointing to the WSB Lost/Found (Non-Pets) board …. FOUND BICYCLE: Lynn sent this photo of a bicycle abandoned behind her Alki-area condo building:. If it’s yours, contact...
HELPING: What else South Park flood victims need
(Photo sent last Tuesday by Devlin Carey) The cleanup continues in South Park, where dozens of homes and businesses were flooded by last week’s weather-enhanced king tide. The Duwamish River Community Coalition is coordinating support for the flood victims and – in addition to the fundraising we’ve mentioned before – has developed a list of what’s needed. You can see the list here; the requested items include specific clothing, houseware, and cleanup items, as well as bottles of water and bags of rice. That document also includes specifics on who to contact and where to go if you can help. They’ve also been accepting volunteer help – watch here for shifts to sign up for.
West Seattle snow: 2nd Monday report – trouble everywhere
LATEST TOPLINES 10:30 PM: ****School updates – Seattle Public Schools all closed Tuesday; several more school changes here … Metro will be on snow routes again Tuesday and expecting some cancellations … West Seattle (high) Bridge *open* … **Low bridge now reported blocked westbound by bus trouble**. Alaskan Way Viaduct has reopened … Buses have taken HOURS to get to WS … 1st Ave S. Bridge open but having problems. Roxbury/Myers hill to/from 509 *slippery*. Highland Park Way closed. Admiral Hill miserable. SW Yancy “sheet of ice”; many other West Seattle roads, especially the hilliest, also having trouble – avoid driving. Seattle Public Library branches closed early (6 pm).
WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: Info for this semi-holiday
Good morning. It’s the second day of the new year and the last day of the holiday season, the “observed” holiday for New Year’s Day. That means some changes for today – here’s what you should know:. TRANSPORTATION. *Low bridge still closed. *Metro on...
GOODBYE, 2022: This year’s 10 most-commented WSB stories
As each year ends, we publish one look back – the 10 WSB stories that drew the most comments. That doesn’t mean they were the most-read stories, or the most-important stories, but it’s objectively quantifiable they were the most-discussed. So, with hours left in the year, here’s the 2022 countdown:
Happy 2023! Here’s your West Seattle info for New Year’s Day
(Rainbow photographed this past week by Jerry Simmons) Welcome to 2023! Here’s some info we hope will be helpful on this holiday:. LOW BRIDGE: Still closed because of mechanical problems – here’s the latest info. BUSES: Metro‘s on the Sunday schedule. (The free rides were just for...
2023’s first ‘Words, Writers, Southwest Stories’ illuminates stories behind Seattle neon signs
You’ve seen their glow all around the city – neon signs past and present. Many have backstories. You’ll get to see and hear some of them during the first “Words, Writers, & Southwest Stories” presentation of 2023 – online on January 12th. Here’s the announcement:
VIDEO: Highland Park’s Not-So-Silent Night Parade returns
By the time tonight’s Not-So-Silent Night Parade headed out from the Highland Park Corner Store lot, the crowd was going on 100 of all ages, carrying lanterns, lights, bells, drums, and noisemakers. Here’s how it looked and sounded:. Pre-pandemic, the parade was a New Year’s Eve tradition, a...
Remembering E. Lola Shugart, 1923-2022
Friends and family are remembering Lola Shugart. Here’s the remembrance being shared with the community:. E. Lola Shugart – May 18, 1923 – November 23, 2022. Born in Missouri, Lola Shugart was a long-time West Seattle resident, first in the Admiral district with her husband, Bob, and then for 40+ years in her lime green house on 42nd Avenue SW. In October 2021, she moved to be with family in the Tri-Cities, where she passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Eve.
You might be invited to participate in national health survey
Public Health – Seattle & King County says some West Seattle participants are being sought for an invitation-only, voluntary national health survey starting soon. Here’s their announcement explaining the survey:. The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), the most comprehensive survey of the health and nutritional status...
