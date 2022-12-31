ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Weigel's pokes fun at Clemson's Dabo Swinney after Tennessee's Orange Bowl win

By Maxwell Donaldson, Knoxville News Sentinel
 4 days ago
Before Tennessee football and Clemson were selected to play in the Orange Bowl, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney ruffled many Tennessee fans.

Swinney's comments came after the Vols fell to South Carolina and referenced "flipping burgers" during ACC Championship week. The following week the Tigers also fell to the Gamecocks sending some fans to take their shot online.

After the Vols defeated the Tiger 31-14 in the Orange Bowl on Friday night, it wasn't just fans poking fun on Twitter. East Tennessee convenience store chain Weigel's, based in Knoxville, joined in.

ADAMS:Joe Milton sticks it out with Tennessee football, then sticks it to Clemson

TOPPMEYER:Overthrow Joe no mo', Joe Milton and Tennessee football roll in Orange Bowl

GRADES:Tennessee football grades vs. Clemson: Vols get 11-win season with Orange Bowl victory

Comments / 8

Gary Walker
3d ago

How do you write an article about Weigel's, and not show what Weigel's did to make fun of Dabo?

Reply
13
 

