Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Accidental kitchen fire causes significant damage to Le Mars home
LE MARS, Iowa -- An unattended pan on the stove caused significant damage to a home on Tuesday. At around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the Le Mars Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire at 1340 4th avenue southeast, according to a fire-rescue news release. There was heavy smoke from the back of the house and flames from a main floor window.
Sioux City Journal
Cats now in residence at Sioux City's inaugural cat café
SIOUX CITY -- Nevah, a plump gray cat, flicked her tail back and forth as she laid underneath the window inside Coffee & Purrs Tuesday morning -- opening day for the cat café portion of one of Sioux City's newest downtown businesses, 504 Nebraska St. Nevah is up for...
Sioux City Journal
Coffee and Purrs cat cafe opens
Coffee & Purrs owner Megan Thompson described opening a cat café as "really a new experience." The coffee shop opened on Dec. 3 in downtown Sioux City, ahead of the cat café.
nwestiowa.com
Ridge Creek adds Sioux Center housing
SIOUX CENTER—Schelling Construction of Sioux Center is continuing to provide more housing options for the community through its Ridge Creek development. Started in 2020, the company began work on a new eight-unit apartment complex and six two-story town houses at its seven-acre property at 1893 13th Ave. SE, just north of The Ridge Golf Course and west of the wastewater treatment plant.
No towing recommended in Monona County
With snow expected to hit the Siouxland area this week a number of cities have declared snow emergencies
Sioux City Journal
Ponca State Park to host 'Birds N Breakfast' getaway
PONCA, Neb. — Next month, bird lovers and romantics at heart will have an outdoorsy event option to choose for the weekends around Valentine's Day. Ponca State Park officials announced this week that there's a special Valentine's holiday getaway which includes a discount on lodging, complimentary wine or cider, breakfast in the Resource and Education Center and bird tours and counts.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City having one-day delay in garbage and recycling collection
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City residents are going to have to wait an extra day. With the blast of winter weather rocking Siouxland, Sioux City officials announced there is a one-day delay in effect for garbage and recycling collection. The collections intended for Tuesday will now happen on Wednesday...
Sioux City recorded 3 homicides in 2022
Community Policing Sergeant Tom Gill said one of the goals moving forward for law enforcement is to keep educating Siouxlanders.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City's first born for 2023 are twin boys
SIOUX CITY — A pair of twin boys are Sioux City's first of 2023. Alyssa Bertrand, a registered nurse at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's, told The Journal that the first baby, at 3 pounds 12 ounces, was born at 8:54 a.m. New Year's Day. The second, at 4 pounds 2 ounces, was born at 9:32 a.m. As of this writing a name had not been chosen for the babies; the first has been deemed Baby A and the second Baby B.
kscj.com
NO SIOUX CITY TRASH COLLECTION TUESDAY
GARBAGE AND RECYCLING COLLECTION WILL NOT OCCUR TUESDAY IN SIOUX CITY DUE TO THE WEATHER CONDITIONS. THERE WILL BE A ONE-DAY DELAY WITH TUESDAY COLLECTIONS TO BEGIN ON WEDNESDAY WITH THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF SATURDAY. MONDAY COLLECTIONS SHOULD BE COMPLETED TODAY. THE...
Sioux City Journal
The Sioux City Journal's Top Story of 2022: Laurel, Neb., murders rock community
LAUREL, Neb. — Ask small-town residents why they live there, and a common reply is they don't have to worry about crime and they enjoy the quiet setting. For residents of Laurel, a community of some 1,000 people, that quiet was shattered early on the morning of Aug. 4, when fires broke out in two houses two blocks from one another. Then came the discovery of four bodies, all with gunshot wounds, inside the burning homes.
Sioux City Journal
Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer hospitalized after afternoon "incident" on I-29
SIOUX CITY — An official with the Iowa Department of Transportation confirmed on Tuesday that a worker with the organization's Motor Vehicle Enforcement office had to be taken to the hospital following an "incident" on I-29. Andrea Henry, a director of strategic communications for Iowa DOT, said the incident happened in the afternoon but didn't specify as to where along the interstate nor could Henry say how many vehicles and people were involved.
more1049.com
Sheldon Man Arrested on Burglary Charges
Orange City, IA(KICD) — A Sheldon man was arrested on burglary charges Friday, for allegedly entering a home without permission and intimidating the resident. The Sioux County Sheriff’s department says they were called to a rural residence just North of Orange City Friday night. The resident claims 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel barged in and refused to leave. The police report says the victim was prevented from calling for help but eventually was able to get free and call 9-1-1.
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Fall can kill when going down stairs
THE MINI: Falls can kill when going down stairs. Do it backwards. If you fall forward, only about 2' or 3' handrails is a big help. -- Don Kessler, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
Sioux City Journal
Patricia 'Patty' (Haupert) McGuire
Patricia "Patty" (Haupert) McGuire of Sioux City and formerly of Spirit Lake, Iowa, will celebrate her 80th birthday on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Cards may be sent to 2724 Oleander Ct., Sioux City, IA 51106. Patricia Haupert was born on Jan. 11, 1943. She grew up on the family farm near...
Sioux City Journal
Screech owl named Lucia is Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center's newest ambassador
SIOUX CITY — Lucia, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center's newest ambassador, is covered with feathers, has sharp talons and can cause quite a ruckus if she wanted to. But does a screech owl really, you know, let out a screech?. "A screech owl only screeches when it is agitated,"...
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Dona Hamilton, 28, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced Dec. 22, two years prison suspended, two years probation. Lucas Wayne Larson, 29, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Dec. 21, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Before Judge James Daane.
Sioux City Journal
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: Overcast. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
What else made the Sioux City Journal headlines in 2022?
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The top stories of 2022 don't end at 10. Other news that made headlines during the year: Paul Gausman ends his tenure as superintendent of the Sioux City Community Schools; the Sioux City Musketeers win the Clark Cup; the number of shootings in Siouxland increase; the Sioux City Explorers threaten to leave if stadium repairs aren't made; the Jan. 6 insurrection has ties to Siouxland and the Sioux City School Board appoints an acting superintendent.
Comments / 0