Mechanicsburg, OH

Urbana Citizen

‘Barns’ paintings selling online

The Champaign County Historical Society is conducting an online auction of the original paintings depicted in the 2023 Barns of Champaign County calendar sold by the CCHS. The artist, Dr. Robert Kroeger, offered these to the museum for use as a fund-raising mechanism to benefit the operations of the museum.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

‘Try the YMCA’ from now until Jan. 11

The Champaign Family YMCA is committed to helping people of all ages achieve a healthy lifestyle, and is providing a “Try the Y” period from now through Wednesday, Jan. 11. During the “Try the Y” period, individuals may participate in group exercise classes, water exercise classes and use...
URBANA, OH
Urbana Citizen

Group assists local leukemia patient

Ally Litzke has been through a lot, more than most adults. She is a special needs adopted foster child that lives with her mom and dad and 9 other special needs siblings; 7 others have grown and moved. When she was 8 she was diagnosed with leukemia. In March of 2022, their home caught on fire, this was while she was recovering from hip surgery. This displaced the family for 6 weeks. The bills quickly piled in and the leukemia returned. She is waiting for results on a biopsy to see if she can move forward with a bone marrow transplant.
MECHANICSBURG, OH

