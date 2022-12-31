Ally Litzke has been through a lot, more than most adults. She is a special needs adopted foster child that lives with her mom and dad and 9 other special needs siblings; 7 others have grown and moved. When she was 8 she was diagnosed with leukemia. In March of 2022, their home caught on fire, this was while she was recovering from hip surgery. This displaced the family for 6 weeks. The bills quickly piled in and the leukemia returned. She is waiting for results on a biopsy to see if she can move forward with a bone marrow transplant.

MECHANICSBURG, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO