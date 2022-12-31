Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Related
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
NFL’s embarrassment over Deshaun Watson has never been more obvious
The official NFL Twitter account seems to be avoiding posting Deshaun Watson highlights, never mentioning the QB while focusing on receivers catching TDs.ae. The fact that Deshaun Watson is playing NFL football this season is an embarrassment to the league. That much is clear. Watson had his best game with...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin needs CPR on field after terrifying injury, MNF temporarily suspended [UPDATED]
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had CPR administered on the field after collapsing following a tackle against the Bengals, causing the game to be suspended. There is no worse scene in sports than a player being down on the field and in medical distress. Unfortunately, that was the scene on...
Steelers considering adding Hall-of-Famer’s son ahead of playoffs
The Pittsburgh Steelers have stayed alive in the playoff hunt and are now looking into adding the son of a Hall-of-Famer ahead of the postseason. Just a few weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers looked completely toast in terms of their playoff chances. But as Mike Tomlin looks to avoid the first season of his career in which his team would finish below .500, he’s still on track to avoid that. More importantly, if he does, the Steelers also have a chance at a postseason berth.
Aaron Rodgers’ reaction to Damar Hamlin injury is actually spot-on
Aaron Rodgers addressed the horrifying Damar Hamlin injury during his Pat McAfee Show appearance and the Packers QB had a quite poignant reaction. The NFL world stopped turning to pray and hope for the health and safety of Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin on Monday night after he collapsed on the field and had to have CPR administered to resume his breathing before he was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a nearby Cincinnati hospital where he receiver further treatment and remains in critical condition currently.
Tom Brady gives love to Damar Hamlin with huge donation to DB’s charity
Tom Brady showed compassion by offering prayers for Damar Hamlin and donating a significant amount to Hamlin’s charity in support. Tom Brady may be despised by the Buffalo Bills fanbase for his time in New England, but his latest act in response to Damar Hamlin may change feelings. Upon the defensive back’s horrific ordeal, collapsing on Monday Night Football and being in critical condition, Brady stepped up significantly.
Delusional Michigan fans have cooked up wild Jim Harbaugh replacement
Michigan fans are having to come to grips with the possibility of losing Jim Harbaugh but some delusional supporters have a wild choice to replace him. Despite the fact that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh dropped to just 1-6 in bowl games after dropping his sixth straight with the Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU, Wolverines fans have to appreciate how well the program has built. For two consecutive years, the team has now not only overtaken rival Ohio State but has won the Big Ten Championship and made the College Football Playoff.
Pitt basketball upsets Virginia by 3, Damar Hamlin’s number, after paying tribute to Bills DB
Pitt basketball paid tribute to former Panthers football star Damar Hamlin after his horrific injury and then upset Virginia by 3, his number at Pitt. In the film adaptation of Moneyball, Brad Pitt as Billy Beane offers an iconic adage near the end of the movie: “How can you not be romantic about baseball?” But really, the better iteration is how can you not be romantic about sports. Pitt basketball was evidence of that on Tuesday night.
NFL mock draft: 3 teams that need Will Anderson Jr. to save their pass rush
Will Anderson Jr. is about to be some NFL franchise’s 21st century version of Derrick Thomas. By declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. projects as the best defensive player to star in Tuscaloosa since the legendary Derrick Thomas. In three years playing for...
FanSided
304K+
Followers
592K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0