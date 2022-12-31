Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Man dies after being shot by LAPD officer in South LA
LOS ANGELES- A 40-year-old man died Tuesday evening after he was shot by police in South Los Angeles. Police were called to 28th Street and Central Avenue, between Adams and Jefferson boulevards, at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday regarding a suspect armed with a knife, but soon a call went out for more units as a crowd began to gather, CBS2 reported.
campussafetymagazine.com
Man Fatally Shoots USC Apartment Complex Security Officer
Los Angeles, California – A security officer guarding a private student housing complex near the University of California (USC) was shot and killed Wednesday by a trespasser he was escorting off the property. The victim has been identified as Jave Garanganao, 41, and was employed by Secure Net Alliance,...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz.
LA Coroner: Death of Woman Hit by MTA Bus in La Crescenta Listed as Suicide
The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year's Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said.
foxla.com
Heirs of Black couple sell Bruce’s Beach back to LA County for $20M
MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIF. - In July 2021, a celebratory event overlooking the ocean took place as Los Angeles County officials returned the deed of Bruce’s Beach back to the heirs of a Black couple who fought to "right this wrong." Nearly a century ago, the pristine beachside property was...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID bodies found in San Pedro
SAN PEDRO, Calif. Two people were found dead at the base of a seaside cliff in San Pedro on Sunday, according to Los Angeles fire officials. A death investigation was underway in the 900 block of Paseo del Mar after the bodies were discovered at about 10:15 a.m. Responders were...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in East LA
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A man was shot to death in East Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Arriving deputies found the man lying in an alley...
2urbangirls.com
LA Housing Authority allegedly a victim of a cyberattack
LOS ANGELES – The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles announced Tuesday it is experiencing an apparent cyberattack that has disrupted its systems. In a statement, the agency described the situation as a “cyber event” and did not specify the nature of the attack or what data may have been compromised. HACLA, the city’s public housing authority, has a budget of more than $1 billion.
Jalopnik
LAPD's Officers Have a Drunk Driving Problem
The Los Angeles Police Department spent the holiday season attempting to tackle the widespread issue of drunk driving among its own officers. The LAPD confirmed to KNBC that seven officers were arrested during the first two weeks of December. The arrests served as the impetus for a department-wide bulletin about a sudden increase in alcohol-related arrests within the department, which has been a long-running problem.
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot by officers in Westlake
WESTLAKE, Calif. – Los Angeles police officers shot a knife-wielding man to death Monday at an apartment in the Westlake area. Officers responded at 3:30 p.m. to an apartment building in the 200 block of South Witmer Street on a domestic violence restraining order violation, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities allege teen committed suicide in fatal bus crash
LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
L.A. hospital seeks help identifying patient
Officials at LAC+USC Medical Center are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who has been hospitalized for four days. The patient is believed to be between 35 and 45 years old, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has a medium build, greenish-brown eyes and brown hair, officials […]
Two men charged for October murder of aspiring rapper Half Ounce
Two men were in custody Friday and facing a murder charge stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown.Anthony King, 36, was being held in the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, according to sheriff's inmate records. Dennis Risinger, 37, was at the Inmate Reception Center downtown. Both were being held without bail.The defendants were arrested Tuesday by the FBI/LAPD Fugitive Task Force at separate locations in Long Beach, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.It was not immediately clear what led police to the suspects.The case was presented to the District Attorney's Office Thursday and each was charged with murder, police said.The 32-year-old rapper Half Ounce, whose real name was Latauriisha O'Brien, was reported to have been on the phone with his wife when he was shot to death at 11:30 p.m. Oct. 3 in front of an apartment building in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Half Ounce graduated from Inglewood High School in 2007, according to his Facebook page. He recorded with the San Diego label Wrongkind Records. His songs include "Roll Call" from 2015, "Throw It Up" in 2017, and this year's "Gangbangin."
KTLA.com
Teen burglar caught on video vandalizing home in Beverly Hills
Newly released surveillance footage shows a teenager breaking into a home that’s under construction in the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills and vandalizing the property. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, and officials with the Beverly Hills Police Department told KTLA that the suspect has been identified as a 17-year-old boy.
BBC
Bruce's Beach: Los Angeles to pay $20m for land seized from black family
Los Angeles has agreed to pay $20m (£16.7m) for a beach that was seized from a black family in the 1920s and returned to their heirs this summer. Bruce's Beach was purchased in 1912 to create a resort for black people at a time of widespread racial segregation. Located...
2urbangirls.com
Man pleads guilty in double-killing in Palmdale parking lot
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man who allegedly fatally stabbed a father and daughter in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale last fall pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a pair of murder charges. Carlos Francogonzalez is charged in the Oct. 27 attack on Kenneth and McKenna Evans in the...
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves man dead
LOS ANGELES – A shooting in South Los Angeles killed one man and wounded another. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. The deceased died at the scene and the other man had stable...
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested after assaulting multiple people in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly attacking three men during unprovoked confrontations Tuesday in Irvine, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 12:25 p.m. to a possible stabbing call at The Heritage Plaza shopping...
Suspect sought in East LA fatal shooting
A man was shot to death in East Los Angeles Sunday night, authorities said.The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.Arriving deputies found a man lying in an alley with an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's officials said.Suspect information and motive were not available.Homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation, officials said.Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Man found dead in burned RV in Exposition Park; homicide suspect sought
A man was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles Monday night, and a search was underway for a homicide suspect, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.The fire was reported at 11:25 p.m. Monday on the 1100 block of Browning Blvd. near Budlong Ave., according to the LAPD.After firefighters put out the blaze, a 65-year-old man was found dead inside the RV.A witness told officers that a 46-year-old man approached the RV and threw an unknown object at the vehicle before it burst into flames, according to the LAPD. The suspect then fled on foot.
